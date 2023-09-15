Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical Inc. (RARE) Shares Plummet Below 1-Year High

Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical Inc. (NASDAQ: RARE)’s stock price has decreased by -4.14 compared to its previous closing price of 40.96. However, the company has seen a -4.57% decrease in its stock price over the last five trading sessions. Zacks Investment Research reported 2023-09-08 that Ultragenyx (RARE) was a big mover last session on higher-than-average trading volume. The latest trend in earnings estimate revisions might not help the stock continue moving higher in the near term.

Is It Worth Investing in Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical Inc. (NASDAQ: RARE) Right Now?

, and the 36-month beta value for RARE is at 0.85. Analysts have varying views on the stock, with 16 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 2 rating it as “overweight,” 2 as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price suggested by analysts for RARE is $91.40, which is $50.59 above the current market price. The public float for RARE is 68.37M, and currently, shorts hold a 5.04% of that float. The average trading volume for RARE on September 15, 2023 was 566.72K shares.

RARE’s Market Performance

The stock of Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical Inc. (RARE) has seen a -4.57% decrease in the past week, with a 2.27% rise in the past month, and a -21.62% fall in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 3.99%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 4.21% for RARE. The simple moving average for the past 20 days is 3.55% for RARE’s stock, with a -9.05% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of RARE

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for RARE stocks, with Credit Suisse repeating the rating for RARE by listing it as a “Outperform.” The predicted price for RARE in the upcoming period, according to Credit Suisse is $96 based on the research report published on June 14, 2023 of the current year 2023.

RARE Trading at -2.28% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought RARE to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -28.59% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 4.21%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 3.99%, as shares surge +5.77% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -15.44% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, RARE fell by -4.57%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +9.91% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $38.02. In addition, Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical Inc. saw -15.26% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at RARE starting from Huizenga Theodore Alan, who sale 2,163 shares at the price of $40.80 back on Sep 07. After this action, Huizenga Theodore Alan now owns 23,614 shares of Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical Inc., valued at $88,249 using the latest closing price.

Harris Erik, the EVP & Chief Commercial Officer of Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical Inc., sale 6,000 shares at $37.96 during a trade that took place back on Sep 05, which means that Harris Erik is holding 51,281 shares at $227,760 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for RARE

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

-178.60 for the present operating margin

+88.08 for the gross margin

The net margin for Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical Inc. stands at -194.71. The total capital return value is set at -50.38, while invested capital returns managed to touch -55.42. Equity return is now at value -246.20, with -49.20 for asset returns.

Based on Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical Inc. (RARE), the company’s capital structure generated 257.32 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 72.01. Total debt to assets is 58.46, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 253.98. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 71.08.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 7.66, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.27. The receivables turnover for the company is 7.96 and the total asset turnover is 0.24. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 3.38.

Conclusion

In conclusion, Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical Inc. (RARE) has had a bad performance lately. Opinion on the stock among analysts is mixed, with some giving it a “buy” rating and others a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.