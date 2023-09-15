TransMedics Group Inc. (TMDX) Shares Up Despite Recent Market Volatility

The stock of TransMedics Group Inc. (NASDAQ: TMDX) has increased by 0.22 when compared to last closing price of 59.00.Despite this, the company has seen a loss of -6.41% in its stock price over the last five trading days. InvestorPlace reported 2023-09-13 that In the ever-evolving landscape of investing, the spotlight is on the top healthcare stocks to buy on the dip. The healthcare sector is highly known for its robust resilience and incredible growth potential.

Is It Worth Investing in TransMedics Group Inc. (NASDAQ: TMDX) Right Now?

compared to its average ratio and a 36-month beta value of 1.54. Analysts have mixed views on the stock, with 5 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 as “overweight,” 1 as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price point forecasted by analysts for TransMedics Group Inc. (TMDX) is $96.20, which is $36.37 above the current market price. The public float for TMDX is 31.46M, and currently, short sellers hold a 13.18% ratio of that float. The average trading volume of TMDX on September 15, 2023 was 658.47K shares.

TMDX’s Market Performance

TMDX stock saw a decrease of -6.41% in the past week, with a monthly decline of -6.13% and a quarterly a decrease of -27.68%. The volatility ratio for the week is 5.36%, and the volatility levels for the last 30 days are 4.73% for TransMedics Group Inc. (TMDX). The simple moving average for the last 20 days is -6.57% for TMDX’s stock, with a simple moving average of -17.78% for the last 200 days.

TMDX Trading at -21.57% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought TMDX to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -40.65% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 4.73%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 5.36%, as shares sank -6.81% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -27.73% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, TMDX fell by -6.41%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -0.20% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $63.07. In addition, TransMedics Group Inc. saw -4.20% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at TMDX starting from Hassanein Waleed H, who sale 7,500 shares at the price of $68.26 back on Sep 01. After this action, Hassanein Waleed H now owns 529,191 shares of TransMedics Group Inc., valued at $511,920 using the latest closing price.

Provost Miriam, the VP, Global Regulatory Affairs of TransMedics Group Inc., sale 2,708 shares at $66.52 during a trade that took place back on Aug 31, which means that Provost Miriam is holding 23,611 shares at $180,136 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for TMDX

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

-33.64 for the present operating margin

+69.84 for the gross margin

The net margin for TransMedics Group Inc. stands at -38.77. The total capital return value is set at -17.15, while invested capital returns managed to touch -19.84. Equity return is now at value -10.00, with -4.70 for asset returns.

Based on TransMedics Group Inc. (TMDX), the company’s capital structure generated 36.05 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 26.50. Total debt to assets is 24.38, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 35.28. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 25.93.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 11.86, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.04. The receivables turnover for the company is 5.57 and the total asset turnover is 0.45. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 10.66.

Conclusion

To put it simply, TransMedics Group Inc. (TMDX) has had a bad performance in recent times. Analysts have a bullish opinion on the stock, with some rating it as a “buy” and others as a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.