Tradeweb Markets Inc. (TW) Stock: Analyzing the Market Value

Tradeweb Markets Inc. (NASDAQ: TW) has a higher price-to-earnings ratio of 53.31x compared to its average ratio, and the 36-month beta value for TW is at 0.96. Analysts have varying views on the stock, with 8 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 2 rating it as “overweight,” 4 as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price suggested by analysts for TW is $88.83, which is $4.18 above the current market price. The public float for TW is 114.50M, and currently, shorts hold a 2.40% of that float. The average trading volume for TW on September 15, 2023 was 799.96K shares.

TW) stock’s latest price update

The stock price of Tradeweb Markets Inc. (NASDAQ: TW) has jumped by 0.17 compared to previous close of 84.51. Despite this, the company has seen a fall of -1.03% in its stock price over the last five trading days. Seeking Alpha reported 2023-09-09 that Trading activity on the Tradeweb European ETF marketplace reached EUR 39.5 billion in August, while the proportion of transactions processed via Tradeweb’s (AiEX) tool was 82%. Total consolidated U.S. ETF notional value traded in August amounted to USD 46.2 billion. As a percentage of total notional value, equities accounted for 50% and fixed income for 40%, with the remainder comprising commodity and specialty ETFs.

TW’s Market Performance

Tradeweb Markets Inc. (TW) has seen a -1.03% fall in stock performance for the week, with a 4.49% gain in the past month and a 18.23% surge in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 1.50%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 1.73% for TW. The simple moving average for the past 20 days is -0.61% for TW’s stock, with a 16.78% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of TW

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for TW stocks, with Barclays repeating the rating for TW by listing it as a “Overweight.” The predicted price for TW in the upcoming period, according to Barclays is $89 based on the research report published on June 28, 2023 of the current year 2023.

TW Trading at 6.67% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought TW to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -3.29% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 1.73%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 1.50%, as shares surge +1.93% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +28.73% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, TW fell by -1.03%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +45.57% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $85.25. In addition, Tradeweb Markets Inc. saw 30.37% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at TW starting from Friedman Douglas, who sale 3,170 shares at the price of $65.57 back on Jul 06. After this action, Friedman Douglas now owns 32,656 shares of Tradeweb Markets Inc., valued at $207,868 using the latest closing price.

Yared Rana, the Director of Tradeweb Markets Inc., sale 567 shares at $71.28 during a trade that took place back on Jun 15, which means that Yared Rana is holding 1,627 shares at $40,416 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for TW

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+34.39 for the present operating margin

+84.95 for the gross margin

The net margin for Tradeweb Markets Inc. stands at +26.00. The total capital return value is set at 7.50, while invested capital returns managed to touch 6.40. Equity return is now at value 6.70, with 5.30 for asset returns.

Based on Tradeweb Markets Inc. (TW), the company’s capital structure generated 0.56 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 0.56. Total debt to assets is 0.45, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 0.56. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 0.56.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 13.65, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.00. The receivables turnover for the company is 8.36 and the total asset turnover is 0.19. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 6.01.

Conclusion

In conclusion, Tradeweb Markets Inc. (TW) has had a better performance lately. Opinion on the stock among analysts is bullish, with some giving it a “buy” rating and others a “hold”. It is worth mentioning that the stock is currently trading in close proximity to its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.