The Volatility of VolitionRx Limited’s (VNRX) Stock: A -7.63% Ratio for the Week

The stock of VolitionRx Limited (VNRX) has gone down by -7.63% for the week, with a 0.00% drop in the past month and a -21.43% drop in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 6.06%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are 6.17% for VNRX. The simple moving average for the past 20 days is -4.35% for VNRX’s stock, with a -31.73% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

Is It Worth Investing in VolitionRx Limited (AMEX: VNRX) Right Now?

Moreover, the 36-month beta value for VNRX is 1.58. Analysts have varying opinions on the stock, with 2 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 as “overweight,” 1 as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

Top 5 EV Tech Stocks to Buy for 2023



The electric vehicle boom is accelerating – and fast. According a new report published by BloombergNEF, annual spending on passenger EVs hit $388 billion in 2022, up 53% from the year before. Like we said, the boom is accelerating – and the time to buy EV-related tech stocks is now. Get our free report, "Top 5 EV Tech Stocks to Buy for 2023".



Click Here to Download the FREE Report. Sponsored

The average price recommended by analysts for VolitionRx Limited (VNRX) is $3.42, which is $2.21 above the current market price. The public float for VNRX is 59.24M and currently, short sellers hold a 1.38% of that float. On September 15, 2023, VNRX’s average trading volume was 128.66K shares.

VNRX) stock’s latest price update

The stock of VolitionRx Limited (AMEX: VNRX) has decreased by -6.20 when compared to last closing price of 1.29. Despite this, the company has experienced a -7.63% fall in its stock price over the last five trading sessions. Proactive Investors reported 2023-09-13 that VolitionRx (NYSE-A:VNRX) said it is hosting a roundtable discussion in Athens this weekend which will bring together world-renowned experts in sepsis, a life-threatening condition that occurs in response to an infection. The company said the roundtable, chaired by Professor of Medicine at University Paris Saclay-UVSQ Djillali Annane, will cover the challenges of sepsis, the link between Neutrophil Extracellular Traps (NETs) and sepsis and how Volition’s Nu.Q NETs technology could potentially be used effectively in clinical practice.

VNRX Trading at -7.56% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought VNRX to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -55.84% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 6.17%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 6.06%, as shares surge +1.68% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -15.97% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, VNRX fell by -7.63%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -47.62% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $1.2660. In addition, VolitionRx Limited saw -50.21% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at VNRX starting from Barnes Phillip, who purchase 5,000 shares at the price of $1.30 back on Sep 05. After this action, Barnes Phillip now owns 24,686 shares of VolitionRx Limited, valued at $6,500 using the latest closing price.

Faulkes Martin Charles, the Director of VolitionRx Limited, purchase 9,716 shares at $1.28 during a trade that took place back on Aug 31, which means that Faulkes Martin Charles is holding 1,673,532 shares at $12,436 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for VNRX

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

-10372.36 for the present operating margin

-287.88 for the gross margin

The net margin for VolitionRx Limited stands at -9879.11. The total capital return value is set at -269.49, while invested capital returns managed to touch -275.37.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 183.02, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.04. The receivables turnover for the company is 7.20 and the total asset turnover is 0.01. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 0.70.

Conclusion

To wrap up, the performance of VolitionRx Limited (VNRX) has been bad in recent times. The stock has received a bullish of “buy” and “hold” ratings from analysts. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.