The Volatility of Sleep Number Corporation’s (SNBR) Stock: A 12.29% Ratio for the Week

The stock of Sleep Number Corporation (SNBR) has gone up by 12.29% for the week, with a 1.83% rise in the past month and a 31.72% rise in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 5.85%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are 5.61% for SNBR. The simple moving average for the past 20 days is 13.12% for SNBR’s stock, with a -0.72% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

Is It Worth Investing in Sleep Number Corporation (NASDAQ: SNBR) Right Now?

The price-to-earnings ratio for Sleep Number Corporation (NASDAQ: SNBR) is 53.42x, which is above its average ratio. Moreover, the 36-month beta value for SNBR is 1.95. Analysts have varying opinions on the stock, with 0 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 as “overweight,” 5 as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

Top 5 EV Tech Stocks to Buy for 2023



The electric vehicle boom is accelerating – and fast. According a new report published by BloombergNEF, annual spending on passenger EVs hit $388 billion in 2022, up 53% from the year before. Like we said, the boom is accelerating – and the time to buy EV-related tech stocks is now. Get our free report, "Top 5 EV Tech Stocks to Buy for 2023".



Click Here to Download the FREE Report. Sponsored

The average price recommended by analysts for Sleep Number Corporation (SNBR) is $30.67, which is $2.89 above the current market price. The public float for SNBR is 21.11M and currently, short sellers hold a 13.14% of that float. On September 15, 2023, SNBR’s average trading volume was 617.53K shares.

SNBR) stock’s latest price update

The stock of Sleep Number Corporation (NASDAQ: SNBR) has increased by 8.69 when compared to last closing price of 25.56. Despite this, the company has experienced a 12.29% gain in its stock price over the last five trading sessions. The Motley Fool reported 2023-08-18 that Sleep Number is seeing declining sales as we come out of the COVID-19 pandemic. The company cannot generate consistent cash flow.

Analysts’ Opinion of SNBR

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for SNBR stocks, with Piper Sandler repeating the rating for SNBR by listing it as a “Neutral.” The predicted price for SNBR in the upcoming period, according to Piper Sandler is $49 based on the research report published on April 21, 2022 of the previous year 2022.

SNBR Trading at -3.17% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought SNBR to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -39.46% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 5.61%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 5.85%, as shares surge +11.84% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +2.89% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, SNBR rose by +12.29%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -7.55% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $24.70. In addition, Sleep Number Corporation saw 6.93% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at SNBR starting from Hellfeld Samuel R, who sale 1,051 shares at the price of $39.10 back on Feb 28. After this action, Hellfeld Samuel R now owns 15,061 shares of Sleep Number Corporation, valued at $41,099 using the latest closing price.

LAUDERBACK BRENDA J, the Director of Sleep Number Corporation, sale 6,107 shares at $37.01 during a trade that took place back on Feb 24, which means that LAUDERBACK BRENDA J is holding 34,966 shares at $226,005 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for SNBR

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+3.21 for the present operating margin

+56.87 for the gross margin

The net margin for Sleep Number Corporation stands at +1.73. Equity return is now at value -2.70, with 1.20 for asset returns.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 0.72, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.60. The receivables turnover for the company is 39.19 and the total asset turnover is 1.96. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 0.21.

Conclusion

To wrap up, the performance of Sleep Number Corporation (SNBR) has been better in recent times. The stock has received a mixed of “buy” and “hold” ratings from analysts. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.