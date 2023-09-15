The Toro Company (TTC) Stock: A Study of the Market Performance

In the past week, TTC stock has gone down by -4.62%, with a monthly decline of -17.49% and a quarterly plunge of -14.15%. The volatility ratio for the week is 2.67%, and the volatility levels for the last 30 days are 2.07% for The Toro Company. The simple moving average for the past 20 days is -13.28% for TTC’s stock, with a -21.43% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

Is It Worth Investing in The Toro Company (NYSE: TTC) Right Now?

The price-to-earnings ratio for The Toro Company (NYSE: TTC) is above average at 23.26x, while the 36-month beta value is 0.74.Analysts have differing opinions on the stock, with 1 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 2 as “overweight,” 4 as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price point forecasted by analysts for The Toro Company (TTC) is $103.00, which is $22.95 above the current market price. The public float for TTC is 103.54M, and currently, short sellers hold a 2.06% ratio of that floaft. The average trading volume of TTC on September 15, 2023 was 473.60K shares.

The stock of The Toro Company (NYSE: TTC) has increased by 0.78 when compared to last closing price of 82.41.Despite this, the company has seen a loss of -4.62% in its stock price over the last five trading days. Seeking Alpha reported 2023-09-09 that The Toro Company’s shares have experienced volatility, with a recent drop to $87, presenting a potential buying opportunity. The company’s performance in the third quarter was weaker, leading to a cut in full-year earnings guidance and concerns about the residential segment and electrification efforts. Having some doubts on the quality of the business, I am waiting for a bit more enticing entry point.

Analysts’ Opinion of TTC

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for TTC stocks, with DA Davidson repeating the rating for TTC by listing it as a “Buy.” The predicted price for TTC in the upcoming period, according to DA Davidson is $117 based on the research report published on June 22, 2023 of the current year 2023.

TTC Trading at -16.77% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought TTC to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -29.42% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 2.07%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 2.67%, as shares sank -17.67% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -17.72% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, TTC fell by -4.62%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -25.46% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $94.88. In addition, The Toro Company saw -26.63% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at TTC starting from Funk Edric C, who purchase 100 shares at the price of $82.12 back on Sep 11. After this action, Funk Edric C now owns 100 shares of The Toro Company, valued at $8,212 using the latest closing price.

Walters Daryn A, the Vice President, Exmark of The Toro Company, purchase 1,654 shares at $97.41 during a trade that took place back on Jun 23, which means that Walters Daryn A is holding 3,684 shares at $161,116 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for TTC

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+12.76 for the present operating margin

+33.26 for the gross margin

The net margin for The Toro Company stands at +9.83. The total capital return value is set at 26.56, while invested capital returns managed to touch 20.60. Equity return is now at value 25.80, with 10.40 for asset returns.

Based on The Toro Company (TTC), the company’s capital structure generated 79.17 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 44.19. Total debt to assets is 30.09, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 78.00. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 43.54.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 2.00, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.09. The receivables turnover for the company is 14.03 and the total asset turnover is 1.39. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 1.58.

Conclusion

In a nutshell, The Toro Company (TTC) has experienced a bad performance in recent times. The stock has received mixed “buy” and “hold” ratings from analysts. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.