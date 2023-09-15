The Impact of Market Fluctuations on AERWINS Technologies Inc.’s (AWIN) Stock

The stock of AERWINS Technologies Inc. (AWIN) has gone up by 36.32% for the week, with a -14.47% drop in the past month and a -57.23% drop in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 12.65%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are 13.22% for AWIN. The simple moving average for the past 20 days is -3.17% for AWIN’s stock, with a -93.93% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

Is It Worth Investing in AERWINS Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ: AWIN) Right Now?

The price-to-earnings ratio for AERWINS Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ: AWIN) is above average at 1.00x, while the 36-month beta value is -0.15.Analysts have differing opinions on the stock, with 1 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 as “overweight,” 0 as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price point forecasted by analysts for AERWINS Technologies Inc. (AWIN) is $1.00, which is $0.82 above the current market price. The public float for AWIN is 59.00M, and currently, short sellers hold a 0.95% ratio of that floaft. The average trading volume of AWIN on September 15, 2023 was 2.03M shares.

AWIN) stock’s latest price update

AERWINS Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ: AWIN) has experienced a rise in its stock price by 45.95 compared to its previous closing price of 0.13. However, the company has seen a gain of 36.32% in its stock price over the last five trading days. PennyStocks reported 2023-07-27 that 2023 has unfolded as a pivotal year for investors and traders alike, specifically those keen on harnessing the potential of penny stocks. These stocks, often priced below $5, present unique opportunities and advantages in the world of finance.

AWIN Trading at -32.45% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought AWIN to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -98.98% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 13.22%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 12.65%, as shares sank -11.20% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -55.17% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, AWIN rose by +45.81%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -98.08% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $0.1887. In addition, AERWINS Technologies Inc. saw -98.25% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Stock Fundamentals for AWIN

The total capital return value is set at -2.05, while invested capital returns managed to touch 2.44.

Based on AERWINS Technologies Inc. (AWIN), the company’s capital structure generated 0.13 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 0.13.

The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 0.14.

Conclusion

In a nutshell, AERWINS Technologies Inc. (AWIN) has experienced a bad performance in recent times. The stock has received mixed “buy” and “hold” ratings from analysts. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.