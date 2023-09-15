The -13.88% Decline of Montrose Environmental Group Inc.’s (MEG) Stock in the Past Quarter

The stock of Montrose Environmental Group Inc. (MEG) has gone down by -2.97% for the week, with a -13.22% drop in the past month and a -20.98% drop in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 5.40%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are 4.26% for MEG. The simple moving average for the past 20 days is -7.93% for MEG’s stock, with a -16.00% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

Is It Worth Investing in Montrose Environmental Group Inc. (NYSE: MEG) Right Now?

and a 36-month beta value of 1.67. Opinions on the stock are mixed, with 3 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 1 as “overweight,” 2 as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price predicted for Montrose Environmental Group Inc. (MEG) by analysts is $46.20, which is $11.93 above the current market price. The public float for MEG is 27.88M, and at present, short sellers hold a 2.06% of that float. On September 15, 2023, the average trading volume of MEG was 179.12K shares.

MEG) stock’s latest price update

The stock price of Montrose Environmental Group Inc. (NYSE: MEG) has surged by 6.95 when compared to previous closing price of 32.09, but the company has seen a -2.97% decline in its stock price over the last five trading sessions. Zacks Investment Research reported 2023-08-08 that The headline numbers for Montrose Environmental (MEG) give insight into how the company performed in the quarter ended June 2023, but it may be worthwhile to compare some of its key metrics to Wall Street estimates and the year-ago actuals.

Analysts’ Opinion of MEG

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for MEG stocks, with JP Morgan repeating the rating for MEG by listing it as a “Neutral.” The predicted price for MEG in the upcoming period, according to JP Morgan is $39 based on the research report published on March 02, 2023 of the current year 2023.

MEG Trading at -13.48% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought MEG to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -37.60% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 4.26%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 5.40%, as shares sank -15.20% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -20.33% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, MEG fell by -2.97%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -25.95% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $36.97. In addition, Montrose Environmental Group Inc. saw -22.69% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at MEG starting from Fernandez de Castro Jose Migue, who purchase 10,000 shares at the price of $32.94 back on Sep 12. After this action, Fernandez de Castro Jose Migue now owns 139,110 shares of Montrose Environmental Group Inc., valued at $329,440 using the latest closing price.

Field Janet Risi, the Director of Montrose Environmental Group Inc., purchase 1,000 shares at $36.05 during a trade that took place back on May 12, which means that Field Janet Risi is holding 14,006 shares at $36,050 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for MEG

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

-5.39 for the present operating margin

+26.64 for the gross margin

The net margin for Montrose Environmental Group Inc. stands at -5.84. The total capital return value is set at -4.37, while invested capital returns managed to touch -4.90. Equity return is now at value -17.50, with -6.90 for asset returns.

Based on Montrose Environmental Group Inc. (MEG), the company’s capital structure generated 43.36 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 30.25. Total debt to assets is 24.95, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 56.97. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 26.70.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 1.93, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.13. The receivables turnover for the company is 3.79 and the total asset turnover is 0.66. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 2.22.

Conclusion

To sum up, Montrose Environmental Group Inc. (MEG) has seen a bad performance recently. Analysts have differing views on the stock, with some seeing it as a “buy” and others as a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.