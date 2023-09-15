Terreno Realty Corporation (TRNO) Stock: A Closer Look at the Market Potential

The price-to-earnings ratio for Terreno Realty Corporation (NYSE: TRNO) is above average at 33.43x, while the 36-month beta value is 0.81.Analysts have differing opinions on the stock, with 6 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 as “overweight,” 6 as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price point forecasted by analysts for Terreno Realty Corporation (TRNO) is $70.55, which is $9.13 above the current market price. The public float for TRNO is 81.99M, and currently, short sellers hold a 3.02% ratio of that floaft. The average trading volume of TRNO on September 15, 2023 was 512.14K shares.

Top 5 EV Tech Stocks to Buy for 2023



The electric vehicle boom is accelerating – and fast. According a new report published by BloombergNEF, annual spending on passenger EVs hit $388 billion in 2022, up 53% from the year before. Like we said, the boom is accelerating – and the time to buy EV-related tech stocks is now. Get our free report, "Top 5 EV Tech Stocks to Buy for 2023".



Click Here to Download the FREE Report. Sponsored

TRNO) stock’s latest price update

The stock price of Terreno Realty Corporation (NYSE: TRNO) has surged by 0.97 when compared to previous closing price of 60.78, but the company has seen a 0.43% gain in its stock price over the last five trading sessions. Zacks Investment Research reported 2023-09-11 that Terreno Realty (TRNO) purchases a 4.9-acre industrial property in Santa Ana for $14.8 million. The move is likely to accelerate its external growth amid favorable industry fundamentals.

TRNO’s Market Performance

TRNO’s stock has risen by 0.43% in the past week, with a monthly rise of 4.26% and a quarterly rise of 5.16%. The volatility ratio for the week is 1.11% while the volatility levels for the last 30 days are 1.63% for Terreno Realty Corporation The simple moving average for the last 20 days is 2.31% for TRNO stock, with a simple moving average of 1.13% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of TRNO

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for TRNO stocks, with Citigroup repeating the rating for TRNO by listing it as a “Neutral.” The predicted price for TRNO in the upcoming period, according to Citigroup is $63 based on the research report published on July 19, 2023 of the current year 2023.

TRNO Trading at 2.77% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought TRNO to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -8.44% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 1.63%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 1.11%, as shares surge +4.46% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +1.84% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, TRNO rose by +0.43%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +4.67% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $60.12. In addition, Terreno Realty Corporation saw 7.91% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at TRNO starting from COKE MICHAEL A, who sale 10,000 shares at the price of $59.60 back on Aug 04. After this action, COKE MICHAEL A now owns 395,988 shares of Terreno Realty Corporation, valued at $596,000 using the latest closing price.

CARLSON LEROY E, the Director of Terreno Realty Corporation, sale 4,000 shares at $58.49 during a trade that took place back on Dec 02, which means that CARLSON LEROY E is holding 37,791 shares at $233,960 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for TRNO

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+39.42 for the present operating margin

+51.25 for the gross margin

The net margin for Terreno Realty Corporation stands at +71.38. The total capital return value is set at 3.70, while invested capital returns managed to touch 6.76. Equity return is now at value 6.00, with 4.30 for asset returns.

Based on Terreno Realty Corporation (TRNO), the company’s capital structure generated 37.07 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 27.05. Total debt to assets is 26.12, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 37.07. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 27.05.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 19.60, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.16. The receivables turnover for the company is 6.30 and the total asset turnover is 0.09.

Conclusion

In a nutshell, Terreno Realty Corporation (TRNO) has experienced a better performance in recent times. The stock has received mixed “buy” and “hold” ratings from analysts. It is worth mentioning that the stock is currently trading in close proximity to its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.