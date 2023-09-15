Sun Life Financial Inc. (SLF) Stock: A SWOT Analysis

The price-to-earnings ratio for Sun Life Financial Inc. (NYSE: SLF) is above average at 14.49x, while the 36-month beta value is 1.02.Analysts have differing opinions on the stock, with 7 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 2 as “overweight,” 7 as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price point forecasted by analysts for Sun Life Financial Inc. (SLF) is $54.59, which is $5.64 above the current market price. The public float for SLF is 586.82M, and currently, short sellers hold a 1.17% ratio of that floaft. The average trading volume of SLF on September 15, 2023 was 530.35K shares.

SLF) stock’s latest price update

Sun Life Financial Inc. (NYSE: SLF)’s stock price has gone rise by 1.96 in comparison to its previous close of 49.37, however, the company has experienced a 4.37% increase in its stock price over the last five trading days. Zacks Investment Research reported 2023-09-05 that Sun Life (SLF) stands to gain from business improvement, higher Asia sales, growing presence in the markets in Asia and effective capital deployment.

SLF’s Market Performance

SLF’s stock has risen by 4.37% in the past week, with a monthly rise of 2.97% and a quarterly drop of -0.32%. The volatility ratio for the week is 1.35% while the volatility levels for the last 30 days are 1.51% for Sun Life Financial Inc. The simple moving average for the past 20 days is 4.30% for SLF’s stock, with a 3.23% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

SLF Trading at 0.31% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought SLF to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -5.39% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 1.51%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 1.35%, as shares surge +3.43% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -2.52% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, SLF rose by +4.37%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +7.52% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $48.35. In addition, Sun Life Financial Inc. saw 8.44% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Stock Fundamentals for SLF

Equity return is now at value 13.00, with 0.90 for asset returns.

Conclusion

In a nutshell, Sun Life Financial Inc. (SLF) has experienced a better performance in recent times. The stock has received mixed “buy” and “hold” ratings from analysts. It is worth mentioning that the stock is currently trading in close proximity to its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.