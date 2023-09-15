Streamline Health Solutions Inc. (STRM) Shares Plummet Below 1-Year High

The stock price of Streamline Health Solutions Inc. (NASDAQ: STRM) has plunged by -6.34 when compared to previous closing price of 0.95, but the company has seen a -11.74% decline in its stock price over the last five trading sessions. GlobeNewsWire reported 2023-09-06 that Atlanta, GA, Sept. 06, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Streamline Health Solutions, Inc. (“Streamline” or the “Company”) (Nasdaq: STRM), a leading provider of solutions that enable healthcare providers to proactively address revenue leakage and improve financial performance, today announced that it will release its financial results for the three month period ended July 31, 2023 on Wednesday September 13, 2023 after the close of the financial markets.

Is It Worth Investing in Streamline Health Solutions Inc. (NASDAQ: STRM) Right Now?

The 36-month beta value for STRM is also noteworthy at 1.29. There are mixed opinions on the stock, with 2 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 rating it as “overweight,” 0 rating it as “hold,” and 0 rating it as “sell.”

The public float for STRM is 41.85M, and at present, short sellers hold a 0.08% of that float. The average trading volume of STRM on September 15, 2023 was 64.14K shares.

STRM’s Market Performance

The stock of Streamline Health Solutions Inc. (STRM) has seen a -11.74% decrease in the past week, with a -24.19% drop in the past month, and a -37.97% fall in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 12.46%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 7.96% for STRM. The simple moving average for the past 20 days is -21.84% for STRM’s stock, with a -45.22% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of STRM

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for STRM stocks, with Lake Street repeating the rating for STRM by listing it as a “Buy.” The predicted price for STRM in the upcoming period, according to Lake Street is $3 based on the research report published on November 21, 2022 of the previous year 2022.

STRM Trading at -27.89% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought STRM to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -62.26% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 7.96%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 12.46%, as shares sank -24.19% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -30.70% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, STRM fell by -11.74%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -56.31% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $1.1207. In addition, Streamline Health Solutions Inc. saw -43.86% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at STRM starting from LUCAS KENAN, who purchase 757,575 shares at the price of $1.32 back on Oct 26. After this action, LUCAS KENAN now owns 4,824,212 shares of Streamline Health Solutions Inc., valued at $999,999 using the latest closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for STRM

Equity return is now at value -35.00, with -19.40 for asset returns.

Conclusion

In summary, Streamline Health Solutions Inc. (STRM) has had a bad performance as of late. Analysts have bullish opinions on the stock, with some viewing it as a “buy” and others as a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.