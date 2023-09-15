SSR Mining Inc. (SSRM) Shares Up Despite Recent Market Volatility

SSR Mining Inc. (NASDAQ: SSRM)’s stock price has soared by 0.88 in relation to previous closing price of 14.74. Nevertheless, the company has seen a gain of 3.12% in its stock price over the last five trading days. Kitco reported 2023-08-16 that (Kitco News) – SSR Mining said the expanded facility will provide the company with flexibility for working capital and other general corporate purposes.

Is It Worth Investing in SSR Mining Inc. (NASDAQ: SSRM) Right Now?

The price-to-earnings ratio for SSR Mining Inc. (NASDAQ: SSRM) is above average at 18.18x, while the 36-month beta value is 0.89.Analysts have differing opinions on the stock, with 8 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 1 as “overweight,” 1 as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price point forecasted by analysts for SSR Mining Inc. (SSRM) is $21.91, which is $7.03 above the current market price. The public float for SSRM is 202.64M, and currently, short sellers hold a 2.96% ratio of that floaft. The average trading volume of SSRM on September 15, 2023 was 1.07M shares.

SSRM’s Market Performance

SSRM stock saw an increase of 3.12% in the past week, with a monthly gain of 2.69% and a quarterly increase of 5.16%. The volatility ratio for the week is 2.22%, and the volatility levels for the last 30 days are 2.19% for SSR Mining Inc. (SSRM).. The simple moving average for the past 20 days is 1.79% for SSRM’s stock, with a -1.18% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of SSRM

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for SSRM stocks, with UBS repeating the rating for SSRM by listing it as a “Buy.” The predicted price for SSRM in the upcoming period, according to UBS is $22 based on the research report published on June 01, 2022 of the previous year 2022.

SSRM Trading at 2.24% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought SSRM to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -16.18% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 2.19%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 2.22%, as shares surge +3.05% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +6.44% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, SSRM rose by +3.12%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +0.07% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $14.63. In addition, SSR Mining Inc. saw -5.11% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at SSRM starting from Anglin Arthur Michael, who purchase 8,000 shares at the price of $16.23 back on May 12. After this action, Anglin Arthur Michael now owns 52,306 shares of SSR Mining Inc., valued at $129,840 using the latest closing price.

Farid Fady Adel Edward, the Chief Corp Development Officer of SSR Mining Inc., sale 2,955 shares at $13.31 during a trade that took place back on Mar 08, which means that Farid Fady Adel Edward is holding 115,466 shares at $39,331 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for SSRM

Equity return is now at value 4.80, with 3.30 for asset returns.

Conclusion

In a nutshell, SSR Mining Inc. (SSRM) has experienced a better performance in recent times. The stock has received mixed “buy” and “hold” ratings from analysts. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.