Sony Group Corporation’s (SONY) Stock: A Long-Term Performance Analysis

The stock of Sony Group Corporation (SONY) has gone up by 1.49% for the week, with a 3.56% rise in the past month and a -13.39% drop in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 0.91%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are 1.08% for SONY. The simple moving average for the last 20 days is 3.81% for SONY’s stock, with a simple moving average of -2.05% for the last 200 days.

Is It Worth Investing in Sony Group Corporation (NYSE: SONY) Right Now?

Sony Group Corporation (NYSE: SONY) has a higher price-to-earnings ratio of 16.86x compared to its average ratio. compared to its average ratio and a 36-month beta value of 1.04. Analysts have mixed views on the stock, with 19 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 1 as “overweight,” 2 as “hold,” and 1 as “sell.”

The average price point forecasted by analysts for Sony Group Corporation (SONY) is $111.38, which is $30.28 above the current market price. The public float for SONY is 1.23B, and currently, short sellers hold a 0.13% ratio of that float. The average trading volume of SONY on September 15, 2023 was 783.54K shares.

SONY) stock’s latest price update

The stock price of Sony Group Corporation (NYSE: SONY) has jumped by 2.45 compared to previous close of 84.43. Despite this, the company has seen a gain of 1.49% in its stock price over the last five trading days. Market Watch reported 2023-09-10 that Like many horrors before it, bad reviews didn’t scare off moviegoers from buying tickets for “The Nun II.” The sequel to the 2018 hit, released in 3,728 theaters by Warner Bros.

SONY Trading at -1.63% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought SONY to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -14.31% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 1.08%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 0.91%, as shares surge +5.18% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -5.39% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, SONY rose by +1.49%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +4.36% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $83.54. In addition, Sony Group Corporation saw 13.40% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Stock Fundamentals for SONY

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+10.15 for the present operating margin

+33.59 for the gross margin

The net margin for Sony Group Corporation stands at +8.12. The total capital return value is set at 10.80, while invested capital returns managed to touch 10.81. Equity return is now at value 13.80, with 3.00 for asset returns.

Based on Sony Group Corporation (SONY), the company’s capital structure generated 53.54 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 34.87. Total debt to assets is 12.08, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 24.45. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 15.92.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 1.43, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.23. The receivables turnover for the company is 6.78 and the total asset turnover is 0.37. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 0.62.

Conclusion

To put it simply, Sony Group Corporation (SONY) has had a better performance in recent times. Analysts have a mixed opinion on the stock, with some rating it as a “buy” and others as a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.