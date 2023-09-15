SoFi Technologies Inc. (SOFI) Shares Soar Above 1-Year High

SoFi Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ: SOFI)’s stock price has plunge by 0.06relation to previous closing price of 9.05. Nevertheless, the company has seen a 5.91% surge in its stock price over the last five trading sessions. InvestorPlace reported 2023-09-14 that Now looks like a good time to consider undervalued mid-cap stocks. According to Franklin Templeton, the grouping of companies with market capitalizations between $2 billion to $10 billion is due for further improvement.

Is It Worth Investing in SoFi Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ: SOFI) Right Now?

, and the 36-month beta value for SOFI is at 1.88.

The public float for SOFI is 854.70M, and currently, shorts hold a 12.18% of that float. The average trading volume for SOFI on September 15, 2023 was 39.89M shares.

SOFI’s Market Performance

The stock of SoFi Technologies Inc. (SOFI) has seen a 5.91% increase in the past week, with a 9.62% rise in the past month, and a -5.18% fall in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 3.53%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 3.97% for SOFI. The simple moving average for the last 20 days is 6.12% for SOFI stock, with a simple moving average of 33.70% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of SOFI

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for SOFI stocks, with Mizuho repeating the rating for SOFI by listing it as a “Buy.” The predicted price for SOFI in the upcoming period, according to Mizuho is $15 based on the research report published on August 02, 2023 of the current year 2023.

SOFI Trading at 0.91% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought SOFI to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -22.61% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 3.97%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 3.53%, as shares surge +12.45% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +12.59% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, SOFI rose by +6.67%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +104.94% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $8.58. In addition, SoFi Technologies Inc. saw 96.42% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at SOFI starting from Rishel Jeremy, who sale 53,532 shares at the price of $8.88 back on Sep 01. After this action, Rishel Jeremy now owns 160,597 shares of SoFi Technologies Inc., valued at $475,364 using the latest closing price.

Borton Chad M, the President – SoFi Bank of SoFi Technologies Inc., sale 90,458 shares at $8.68 during a trade that took place back on Jun 16, which means that Borton Chad M is holding 229,449 shares at $784,985 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for SOFI

Equity return is now at value -4.50, with -1.10 for asset returns.

Conclusion

In conclusion, SoFi Technologies Inc. (SOFI) has had a better performance lately. Opinion on the stock among analysts is mixed, with some giving it a “buy” rating and others a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.