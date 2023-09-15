SOBR Safe Inc. (SOBR) Shares Down Despite Recent Market Volatility

The stock price of SOBR Safe Inc. (NASDAQ: SOBR) has plunged by -3.68 when compared to previous closing price of 1.36, but the company has seen a -6.43% decline in its stock price over the last five trading sessions. Accesswire reported 2023-05-17 that DENVER, CO / ACCESSWIRE / May 17, 2023 / SOBR Safe, Inc. (Nasdaq:SOBR) (SOBRsafe™ or the Company), providers of next-generation transdermal alcohol detection solutions, today announced that the Company will be participating in the Lytham Partners Spring 2023 Investor Conference taking place virtually on May 18, 2023. The Company’s webcast presentation will be available for viewing at 9:00am ET on Thursday, May 18, 2023, on SOBRsafe’s website here or on the conference website here.

Is It Worth Investing in SOBR Safe Inc. (NASDAQ: SOBR) Right Now?

Moreover, the 36-month beta value for SOBR is 1.43. Analysts have varying opinions on the stock, with 1 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 as “overweight,” 0 as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price recommended by analysts for SOBR Safe Inc. (SOBR) is $5.07, which is $2.94 above the current market price. The public float for SOBR is 14.84M and currently, short sellers hold a 1.38% of that float. On September 15, 2023, SOBR’s average trading volume was 79.29K shares.

SOBR’s Market Performance

SOBR stock saw a decrease of -6.43% in the past week, with a monthly decline of -26.38% and a quarterly a decrease of -25.57%. The volatility ratio for the week is 5.11%, and the volatility levels for the last 30 days are 6.19% for SOBR Safe Inc. (SOBR). The simple moving average for the past 20 days is -8.19% for SOBR’s stock, with a -19.98% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

SOBR Trading at -13.35% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought SOBR to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -69.32% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 6.19%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 5.11%, as shares sank -23.39% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -19.63% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, SOBR fell by -6.43%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +8.71% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $1.4069. In addition, SOBR Safe Inc. saw 37.91% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Stock Fundamentals for SOBR

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

-29481.46 for the present operating margin

-1045.97 for the gross margin

The net margin for SOBR Safe Inc. stands at -34977.95. The total capital return value is set at -160.14, while invested capital returns managed to touch -262.18. Equity return is now at value -262.70, with -186.30 for asset returns.

Based on SOBR Safe Inc. (SOBR), the company’s capital structure generated 19.85 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 16.56.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 156.69, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.50. The receivables turnover for the company is 2.33 and the total asset turnover is 0.00. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 3.20.

Conclusion

To wrap up, the performance of SOBR Safe Inc. (SOBR) has been mixed in recent times. The stock has received a bullish of “buy” and “hold” ratings from analysts. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.