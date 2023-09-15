Silk Road Medical Inc (SILK) Stock: Understanding the Volatility

The stock of Silk Road Medical Inc (SILK) has seen a -7.69% decrease in the past week, with a -13.77% drop in the past month, and a -46.36% decrease in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 4.41%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 4.17% for SILK. The simple moving average for the past 20 days is -13.56% for SILK’s stock, with a -55.75% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

Is It Worth Investing in Silk Road Medical Inc (NASDAQ: SILK) Right Now?

, and the 36-month beta value for SILK is at 1.17. Analysts have varying views on the stock, with 5 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 1 rating it as “overweight,” 2 as “hold,” and 1 as “sell.”

The average price suggested by analysts for SILK is $32.70, which is $16.51 above the current market price. The public float for SILK is 37.92M, and currently, shorts hold a 4.04% of that float. The average trading volume for SILK on September 15, 2023 was 894.85K shares.

SILK) stock’s latest price update

The stock of Silk Road Medical Inc (NASDAQ: SILK) has decreased by -3.54 when compared to last closing price of 17.79. Despite this, the company has experienced a -7.69% fall in its stock price over the last five trading sessions. GlobeNewsWire reported 2023-09-04 that SUNNYVALE, Calif., Sept. 04, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Silk Road Medical, Inc. (Nasdaq: SILK), a company focused on reducing the risk of stroke and its devastating impact, today announced that management will present at the CL King 21st Annual Best Ideas Conference.

Analysts’ Opinion of SILK

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for SILK stocks, with Oppenheimer repeating the rating for SILK by listing it as a “Outperform.” The predicted price for SILK in the upcoming period, according to Oppenheimer is $30 based on the research report published on September 06, 2023 of the current year 2023.

SILK Trading at -21.11% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought SILK to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -70.43% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 4.17%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 4.41%, as shares sank -15.05% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -45.75% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, SILK fell by -7.69%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -67.10% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $19.70. In addition, Silk Road Medical Inc saw -67.53% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at SILK starting from Klemz Kevin M, who sale 1,539 shares at the price of $20.11 back on Aug 17. After this action, Klemz Kevin M now owns 38,797 shares of Silk Road Medical Inc, valued at $30,942 using the latest closing price.

Davis Andrew S., the Chief Commercial Officer of Silk Road Medical Inc, sale 6,587 shares at $22.13 during a trade that took place back on Aug 03, which means that Davis Andrew S. is holding 109,534 shares at $145,797 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for SILK

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

-37.51 for the present operating margin

+72.68 for the gross margin

The net margin for Silk Road Medical Inc stands at -39.68. The total capital return value is set at -27.28, while invested capital returns managed to touch -29.40. Equity return is now at value -39.60, with -22.10 for asset returns.

Based on Silk Road Medical Inc (SILK), the company’s capital structure generated 50.31 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 33.47. Total debt to assets is 30.57, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 49.18. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 32.72.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 3.44, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.05. The receivables turnover for the company is 9.29 and the total asset turnover is 0.65. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 10.41.

Conclusion

In conclusion, Silk Road Medical Inc (SILK) has had a bad performance lately. Opinion on the stock among analysts is bullish, with some giving it a “buy” rating and others a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.