Sify Technologies Limited (SIFY) Shares Down Despite Recent Market Volatility

The stock of Sify Technologies Limited (NASDAQ: SIFY) has decreased by -4.93 when compared to last closing price of 2.03. Despite this, the company has experienced a -6.76% fall in its stock price over the last five trading sessions. GlobeNewsWire reported 2023-07-13 that CHENNAI, India, July 13, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Sify Technologies Limited (NASDAQ: SIFY), India’s leading Digital ICT solutions provider with global service capabilities spanning Data Center, Cloud, Networks, Security and Digital services, today announced that it will report its unaudited IFRS financial results for the First quarter ended June 30, 2023 on Thursday, July 20, 2023 before the market opens.

Is It Worth Investing in Sify Technologies Limited (NASDAQ: SIFY) Right Now?

Sify Technologies Limited (NASDAQ: SIFY) has a price-to-earnings ratio of 58.48x that is above its average ratio. Additionally, the 36-month beta value for SIFY is 1.50. There are mixed opinions on the stock, with 1 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 rating it as “overweight,” 0 rating it as “hold,” and 0 rating it as “sell.”

The average price predicted by analysts for SIFY is $573.96, which is $5.07 above the current price. The public float for SIFY is 28.78M and currently, short sellers hold a 1.04% ratio of that float. The average trading volume of SIFY on September 15, 2023 was 316.62K shares.

SIFY’s Market Performance

SIFY stock saw a decrease of -6.76% in the past week, with a monthly decline of -8.10% and a quarterly a decrease of 36.88%. The volatility ratio for the week is 5.40%, and the volatility levels for the last 30 days are 5.71% for Sify Technologies Limited (SIFY). The simple moving average for the past 20 days is -9.26% for SIFY’s stock, with a 18.37% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of SIFY

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for SIFY stocks, with Maxim Group repeating the rating for SIFY by listing it as a “Buy.” The predicted price for SIFY in the upcoming period, according to Maxim Group is $4 based on the research report published on December 04, 2018 of the previous year 2018.

SIFY Trading at -12.42% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought SIFY to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -42.73% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 5.71%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 5.40%, as shares sank -11.47% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -12.27% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, SIFY fell by -6.76%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +30.41% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $2.11. In addition, Sify Technologies Limited saw 67.61% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Stock Fundamentals for SIFY

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+6.94 for the present operating margin

+24.11 for the gross margin

The net margin for Sify Technologies Limited stands at +2.02. The total capital return value is set at 6.35, while invested capital returns managed to touch 2.35. Equity return is now at value 5.80, with 1.80 for asset returns.

Based on Sify Technologies Limited (SIFY), the company’s capital structure generated 164.61 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 62.21. Total debt to assets is 43.30, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 116.76. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 44.13.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 1.47, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.63. The receivables turnover for the company is 2.28 and the total asset turnover is 0.63. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 1.01.

Conclusion

In conclusion, Sify Technologies Limited (SIFY) has seen mixed performance in recent times. Analysts have a bullish opinion on the stock, with some rating it as a “buy” and others rating it as a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.