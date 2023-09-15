Should You Invest in Wingstop Inc. (WING) Now?

Wingstop Inc. (NASDAQ: WING) has a higher price-to-earnings ratio of 82.26x compared to its average ratio, and the 36-month beta value for WING is at 1.53. Analysts have varying views on the stock, with 5 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 2 rating it as “overweight,” 13 as “hold,” and 1 as “sell.”

The average price suggested by analysts for WING is $199.18, which is $27.0 above the current market price. The public float for WING is 29.88M, and currently, shorts hold a 7.24% of that float. The average trading volume for WING on September 15, 2023 was 624.30K shares.

The stock of Wingstop Inc. (NASDAQ: WING) has increased by 2.03 when compared to last closing price of 168.76. Despite this, the company has experienced a 6.51% gain in its stock price over the last five trading sessions. Zacks Investment Research reported 2023-09-05 that Recently, Zacks.com users have been paying close attention to Wingstop (WING). This makes it worthwhile to examine what the stock has in store.

WING’s Market Performance

WING’s stock has risen by 6.51% in the past week, with a monthly rise of 4.83% and a quarterly drop of -10.20%. The volatility ratio for the week is 3.86% while the volatility levels for the last 30 days are 3.28% for Wingstop Inc. The simple moving average for the last 20 days is 5.98% for WING stock, with a simple moving average of -1.35% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of WING

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for WING stocks, with The Benchmark Company repeating the rating for WING by listing it as a “Buy.” The predicted price for WING in the upcoming period, according to The Benchmark Company is $200 based on the research report published on August 03, 2023 of the current year 2023.

WING Trading at 0.13% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought WING to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -23.05% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 3.28%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 3.86%, as shares surge +5.68% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -9.13% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, WING rose by +6.51%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +10.76% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $162.92. In addition, Wingstop Inc. saw 25.11% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at WING starting from Upshaw Donnie, who sale 6,699 shares at the price of $165.15 back on Sep 11. After this action, Upshaw Donnie now owns 173 shares of Wingstop Inc., valued at $1,106,317 using the latest closing price.

Skipworth Michael, the President and CEO of Wingstop Inc., sale 4,910 shares at $208.21 during a trade that took place back on May 05, which means that Skipworth Michael is holding 19,242 shares at $1,022,311 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for WING

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+26.13 for the present operating margin

+79.22 for the gross margin

The net margin for Wingstop Inc. stands at +14.81. The total capital return value is set at 36.20, while invested capital returns managed to touch 21.01. Equity return is now at value -16.30, with 14.50 for asset returns.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 13.51, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.16. The receivables turnover for the company is 40.69 and the total asset turnover is 1.02. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 3.63.

Conclusion

In conclusion, Wingstop Inc. (WING) has had a better performance lately. Opinion on the stock among analysts is bullish, with some giving it a “buy” rating and others a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.