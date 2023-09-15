Should You Invest in Vitesse Energy Inc. (VTS) Now?

Vitesse Energy Inc. (NYSE: VTS) has a higher price-to-earnings ratio of 8.09x compared to its average ratio, Analysts have varying views on the stock, with 1 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 rating it as “overweight,” 2 as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price suggested by analysts for VTS is $25.33, which is $2.61 above the current market price. The public float for VTS is 24.78M, and currently, shorts hold a 5.34% of that float. The average trading volume for VTS on September 15, 2023 was 403.71K shares.

Vitesse Energy Inc. (NYSE: VTS)’s stock price has plunge by -5.92relation to previous closing price of 24.15. Nevertheless, the company has seen a -4.58% plunge in its stock price over the last five trading sessions. The Motley Fool reported 2023-09-01 that UPS is delivering tons of passive income to its shareholders. Here’s a high-yield stock for oil bulls.

VTS’s Market Performance

Vitesse Energy Inc. (VTS) has seen a -4.58% fall in stock performance for the week, with a -3.85% decline in the past month and a -7.04% plunge in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 4.85%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 3.44% for VTS. The simple moving average for the past 20 days is -3.46% for VTS’s stock, with a 10.88% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of VTS

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for VTS stocks, with Northland Capital repeating the rating for VTS by listing it as a “Market Perform.” The predicted price for VTS in the upcoming period, according to Northland Capital is $24 based on the research report published on August 09, 2023 of the current year 2023.

VTS Trading at -4.10% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought VTS to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -17.05% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 3.44%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 4.85%, as shares sank -3.07% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +3.27% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, VTS fell by -4.58%, in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $23.50. In addition, Vitesse Energy Inc. saw 29.83% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at VTS starting from Henderson James P, who purchase 10,000 shares at the price of $22.99 back on Sep 14. After this action, Henderson James P now owns 190,000 shares of Vitesse Energy Inc., valued at $229,900 using the latest closing price.

Gerrity Robert W, the Chief Executive Officer of Vitesse Energy Inc., purchase 5,000 shares at $23.56 during a trade that took place back on Sep 11, which means that Gerrity Robert W is holding 169,099 shares at $117,800 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for VTS

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+51.28 for the present operating margin

+54.30 for the gross margin

The net margin for Vitesse Energy Inc. stands at +39.63. The total capital return value is set at 25.99, while invested capital returns managed to touch 20.08.

Based on Vitesse Energy Inc. (VTS), the company’s capital structure generated 8.44 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 7.78. Total debt to assets is 7.27, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 8.50. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 7.78.

The receivables turnover for the company is 8.18 and the total asset turnover is 0.47. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 1.48.

Conclusion

In conclusion, Vitesse Energy Inc. (VTS) has had a bad performance lately. Opinion on the stock among analysts is mixed, with some giving it a “buy” rating and others a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.