Should You Invest in HealthStream Inc. (HSTM) Now?

HealthStream Inc. (NASDAQ: HSTM) has a higher price-to-earnings ratio of 52.46x compared to its average ratio, and the 36-month beta value for HSTM is at 0.49. Analysts have varying views on the stock, with 2 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 rating it as “overweight,” 3 as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price suggested by analysts for HSTM is $29.00, which is $7.02 above the current market price. The public float for HSTM is 24.20M, and currently, shorts hold a 1.17% of that float. The average trading volume for HSTM on September 15, 2023 was 96.73K shares.

HSTM) stock’s latest price update

The stock price of HealthStream Inc. (NASDAQ: HSTM) has surged by 6.65 when compared to previous closing price of 20.61, but the company has seen a 5.17% gain in its stock price over the last five trading sessions. Zacks Investment Research reported 2023-07-24 that HealthStream (HSTM) came out with quarterly earnings of $0.13 per share, beating the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $0.09 per share. This compares to earnings of $0.10 per share a year ago.

HSTM’s Market Performance

HealthStream Inc. (HSTM) has experienced a 5.17% rise in stock performance for the past week, with a 2.04% rise in the past month, and a -9.06% drop in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 1.85%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 1.78% for HSTM. The simple moving average for the last 20 days is 4.01% for HSTM stock, with a simple moving average of -9.17% for the last 200 days.

HSTM Trading at -0.87% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought HSTM to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -20.62% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 1.78%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 1.85%, as shares surge +1.43% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -7.37% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, HSTM rose by +5.17%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -12.43% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $21.15. In addition, HealthStream Inc. saw -11.51% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at HSTM starting from PEARSON J EDWARD, who sale 15,150 shares at the price of $24.96 back on Apr 27. After this action, PEARSON J EDWARD now owns 185,165 shares of HealthStream Inc., valued at $378,096 using the latest closing price.

Taylor Tate Deborah, the Director of HealthStream Inc., sale 3,374 shares at $25.26 during a trade that took place back on Feb 24, which means that Taylor Tate Deborah is holding 18,488 shares at $85,226 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for HSTM

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+4.67 for the present operating margin

+51.62 for the gross margin

The net margin for HealthStream Inc. stands at +4.53. The total capital return value is set at 3.43, while invested capital returns managed to touch 3.35. Equity return is now at value 3.80, with 2.60 for asset returns.

Based on HealthStream Inc. (HSTM), the company’s capital structure generated 7.83 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 7.26. Total debt to assets is 5.26, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 6.98. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 6.47.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 2.21, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.04. The receivables turnover for the company is 6.87 and the total asset turnover is 0.54. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 0.98.

Conclusion

In conclusion, HealthStream Inc. (HSTM) has had a mixed performance lately. Opinion on the stock among analysts is mixed, with some giving it a “buy” rating and others a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.