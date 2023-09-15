Should You Invest in Eton Pharmaceuticals Inc. (ETON) Now?

, and the 36-month beta value for ETON is at 1.22. Analysts have varying views on the stock, with 1 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 rating it as “overweight,” 0 as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The public float for ETON is 22.32M, and currently, shorts hold a 4.29% of that float. The average trading volume for ETON on September 15, 2023 was 435.85K shares.

ETON) stock’s latest price update

Eton Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ: ETON)’s stock price has surge by 8.27relation to previous closing price of 5.20. Nevertheless, the company has seen a 24.56% surge in its stock price over the last five trading sessions. Zacks Investment Research reported 2023-09-12 that Eton Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (ETON) could be a great choice for investors looking to make a profit from fundamentally strong stocks that are currently on the move. It is one of the several stocks that made it through our “Recent Price Strength” screen.

ETON’s Market Performance

Eton Pharmaceuticals Inc. (ETON) has seen a 24.56% rise in stock performance for the week, with a 18.78% gain in the past month and a 54.67% surge in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 8.97%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 9.73% for ETON. The simple moving average for the past 20 days is 21.77% for ETON’s stock, with a 57.09% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of ETON

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for ETON stocks, with B. Riley Securities repeating the rating for ETON by listing it as a “Buy.” The predicted price for ETON in the upcoming period, according to B. Riley Securities is $10 based on the research report published on October 14, 2021 of the previous year 2021.

ETON Trading at 53.22% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought ETON to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was able to rebound, for now settling with 3.30% of gains for the given period.

Volatility was left at 9.73%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 8.97%, as shares surge +29.72% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +62.25% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, ETON rose by +24.56%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +88.29% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $4.69. In addition, Eton Pharmaceuticals Inc. saw 99.65% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at ETON starting from BRYNJELSEN SEAN, who purchase 10,000 shares at the price of $2.10 back on Sep 22. After this action, BRYNJELSEN SEAN now owns 1,040,000 shares of Eton Pharmaceuticals Inc., valued at $21,042 using the latest closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for ETON

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

-38.87 for the present operating margin

+67.38 for the gross margin

The net margin for Eton Pharmaceuticals Inc. stands at -42.45. The total capital return value is set at -37.47, while invested capital returns managed to touch -43.50. Equity return is now at value -1.80, with -0.90 for asset returns.

Based on Eton Pharmaceuticals Inc. (ETON), the company’s capital structure generated 50.46 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 33.54. Total debt to assets is 26.36, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 41.99. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 27.91.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 4.26, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.11. The receivables turnover for the company is 5.80 and the total asset turnover is 0.81. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 3.10.

Conclusion

In conclusion, Eton Pharmaceuticals Inc. (ETON) has had a better performance lately. Opinion on the stock among analysts is bullish, with some giving it a “buy” rating and others a “hold”. It is worth mentioning that the stock is currently trading in close proximity to its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.