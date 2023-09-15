Should You Invest in Artisan Partners Asset Management Inc. (APAM) Now?

Artisan Partners Asset Management Inc. (NYSE: APAM) has a higher price-to-earnings ratio of 12.73x compared to its average ratio, and the 36-month beta value for APAM is at 1.86.

The average price suggested by analysts for APAM is $37.63, which is $0.87 above the current market price. The public float for APAM is 66.93M, and currently, shorts hold a 9.28% of that float. The average trading volume for APAM on September 15, 2023 was 905.34K shares.

APAM) stock’s latest price update

Artisan Partners Asset Management Inc. (NYSE: APAM) has seen a decline in its stock price by -1.06 in relation to its previous close of 37.59. However, the company has experienced a -1.93% decline in its stock price over the last five trading sessions. Zacks Investment Research reported 2023-08-24 that Here is how Artisan Partners Asset Management (APAM) and Axa Sa (AXAHY) have performed compared to their sector so far this year.

APAM’s Market Performance

Artisan Partners Asset Management Inc. (APAM) has experienced a -1.93% fall in stock performance for the past week, with a -0.16% drop in the past month, and a -3.25% drop in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 1.80%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 1.98% for APAM. The simple moving average for the past 20 days is -0.99% for APAM’s stock, with a 6.03% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of APAM

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for APAM stocks, with Goldman repeating the rating for APAM by listing it as a “Sell.” The predicted price for APAM in the upcoming period, according to Goldman is $27 based on the research report published on March 07, 2023 of the current year 2023.

APAM Trading at -5.02% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought APAM to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -13.45% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 1.98%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 1.80%, as shares surge +2.23% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -5.47% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, APAM fell by -1.93%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +10.13% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $37.60. In addition, Artisan Partners Asset Management Inc. saw 26.45% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at APAM starting from Sellers Samuel Bentson, who sale 9,790 shares at the price of $36.11 back on Feb 15. After this action, Sellers Samuel Bentson now owns 15,568 shares of Artisan Partners Asset Management Inc., valued at $353,549 using the latest closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for APAM

Equity return is now at value 71.10, with 13.90 for asset returns.

Conclusion

In conclusion, Artisan Partners Asset Management Inc. (APAM) has had a mixed performance lately. Opinion on the stock among analysts is mixed, with some giving it a “buy” rating and others a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.