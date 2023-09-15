SFL Corporation Ltd. (SFL) Beta Value: Understanding the Market Risk

The price-to-earnings ratio for SFL Corporation Ltd. (NYSE: SFL) is above average at 12.67x. The 36-month beta value for SFL is also noteworthy at 0.84. There are mixed opinions on the stock, with 1 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 rating it as “overweight,” 3 rating it as “hold,” and 0 rating it as “sell.”

The average price estimated by analysts for SFL is $11.38, which is $1.69 above than the current price. The public float for SFL is 104.21M, and at present, short sellers hold a 2.70% of that float. The average trading volume of SFL on September 15, 2023 was 912.11K shares.

Top 5 EV Tech Stocks to Buy for 2023



The electric vehicle boom is accelerating – and fast. According a new report published by BloombergNEF, annual spending on passenger EVs hit $388 billion in 2022, up 53% from the year before. Like we said, the boom is accelerating – and the time to buy EV-related tech stocks is now. Get our free report, "Top 5 EV Tech Stocks to Buy for 2023".



Click Here to Download the FREE Report. Sponsored

SFL) stock’s latest price update

SFL Corporation Ltd. (NYSE: SFL)’s stock price has plunge by 1.96relation to previous closing price of 10.72. Nevertheless, the company has seen a -0.27% plunge in its stock price over the last five trading sessions. Seeking Alpha reported 2023-08-15 that SFL Corporation is a ship leasing firm with a diversified fleet and is controlled by experienced owner John Frederiksen. The company generates cash flow from long-term ship leasing contracts with reputable clients. SFL is currently trading at an attractive dividend yield and a lower than typical valuation, making it an appealing investment option.

SFL’s Market Performance

SFL’s stock has fallen by -0.27% in the past week, with a monthly rise of 2.25% and a quarterly rise of 15.17%. The volatility ratio for the week is 1.84% while the volatility levels for the last 30 days are 2.19% for SFL Corporation Ltd. The simple moving average for the last 20 days is -0.92% for SFL stock, with a simple moving average of 13.21% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of SFL

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for SFL stocks, with Pareto repeating the rating for SFL by listing it as a “Hold.” The predicted price for SFL in the upcoming period, according to Pareto is $11 based on the research report published on August 18, 2023 of the current year 2023.

SFL Trading at 6.91% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought SFL to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -5.12% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 2.19%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 1.84%, as shares surge +3.41% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +15.30% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, SFL fell by -0.27%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +9.52% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $11.05. In addition, SFL Corporation Ltd. saw 18.55% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Stock Fundamentals for SFL

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+39.20 for the present operating margin

+41.38 for the gross margin

The net margin for SFL Corporation Ltd. stands at +30.25. The total capital return value is set at 7.34, while invested capital returns managed to touch 6.95. Equity return is now at value 11.40, with 3.20 for asset returns.

Based on SFL Corporation Ltd. (SFL), the company’s capital structure generated 245.05 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 71.02. Total debt to assets is 69.25, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 155.71. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 45.13.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 5.61, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.72. The receivables turnover for the company is 15.67 and the total asset turnover is 0.18. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 0.28.

Conclusion

In summary, SFL Corporation Ltd. (SFL) has had a better performance as of late. Analysts have mixed opinions on the stock, with some viewing it as a “buy” and others as a “hold”. It is worth mentioning that the stock is currently trading in close proximity to its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.