Sendas Distribuidora S.A. (ASAI) Stock: Evaluating the Market Performance

The price-to-earnings ratio for Sendas Distribuidora S.A. (NYSE: ASAI) is 19.04x, which is above its average ratio. Moreover, the 36-month beta value for ASAI is 0.96.

The average price recommended by analysts for Sendas Distribuidora S.A. (ASAI) is $18.78, which is $4.59 above the current market price. The public float for ASAI is 238.56M and currently, short sellers hold a 0.63% of that float. On September 15, 2023, ASAI’s average trading volume was 732.65K shares.

ASAI) stock’s latest price update

ASAI’s Market Performance

Sendas Distribuidora S.A. (ASAI) has seen a 4.87% rise in stock performance for the week, with a -2.42% decline in the past month and a -9.21% plunge in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 3.41%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 3.17% for ASAI. The simple moving average for the last 20 days is 1.58% for ASAI’s stock, with a simple moving average of -14.85% for the last 200 days.

ASAI Trading at -3.30% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought ASAI to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -38.47% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 3.17%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 3.41%, as shares sank -1.45% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -9.08% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, ASAI rose by +4.87%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -28.20% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $12.70. In addition, Sendas Distribuidora S.A. saw -29.49% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Stock Fundamentals for ASAI

Equity return is now at value 23.50, with 2.30 for asset returns.

Conclusion

To wrap up, the performance of Sendas Distribuidora S.A. (ASAI) has been bad in recent times. The stock has received a mixed of “buy” and “hold” ratings from analysts. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.