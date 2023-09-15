Select Water Solutions Inc.’s (WTTR) Stock: A 61.03% Annual Performance Rate

In the past week, WTTR stock has gone down by 0.00%, with a monthly decline of -1.44% and a quarterly surge of 2.74%. The volatility ratio for the week is 2.82%, and the volatility levels for the last 30 days are 2.38% for Select Water Solutions Inc. The simple moving average for the past 20 days is 0.69% for WTTR’s stock, with a 4.25% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

Is It Worth Investing in Select Water Solutions Inc. (NYSE: WTTR) Right Now?

Select Water Solutions Inc. (NYSE: WTTR) has a price-to-earnings ratio that is above its average at 15.58x. and a 36-month beta value of 1.99. Opinions on the stock are mixed, with 4 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 as “overweight,” 1 as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The public float for WTTR is 74.69M, and at present, short sellers hold a 2.52% of that float. On September 15, 2023, the average trading volume of WTTR was 940.10K shares.

WTTR) stock’s latest price update

The stock price of Select Water Solutions Inc. (NYSE: WTTR) has jumped by 2.74 compared to previous close of 8.02. Zacks Investment Research reported 2023-08-02 that Although the revenue and EPS for Select Water Solutions, Inc. (WTTR) give a sense of how its business performed in the quarter ended June 2023, it might be worth considering how some key metrics compare with Wall Street estimates and the year-ago numbers.

Analysts’ Opinion of WTTR

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for WTTR stocks, with Raymond James repeating the rating for WTTR by listing it as a “Strong Buy.” The predicted price for WTTR in the upcoming period, according to Raymond James is $12 based on the research report published on March 23, 2023 of the current year 2023.

WTTR Trading at -0.14% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought WTTR to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -16.26% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 2.38%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 2.82%, as shares sank -1.67% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +3.39% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, WTTR remain unchanged, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +2.62% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $8.18. In addition, Select Water Solutions Inc. saw -10.82% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at WTTR starting from Szymanski Brian, who sale 13,000 shares at the price of $8.32 back on Sep 05. After this action, Szymanski Brian now owns 89,024 shares of Select Water Solutions Inc., valued at $108,160 using the latest closing price.

Skarke Michael, the EVP, COO of Select Water Solutions Inc., sale 15,333 shares at $8.13 during a trade that took place back on Jun 30, which means that Skarke Michael is holding 368,785 shares at $124,688 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for WTTR

Equity return is now at value 8.40, with 5.10 for asset returns.

Conclusion

To sum up, Select Water Solutions Inc. (WTTR) has seen a mixed performance recently. Analysts have differing views on the stock, with some seeing it as a “buy” and others as a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.