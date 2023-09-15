Scinai Immunotherapeutics Ltd.’s (SCNI) Stock: A Week-by-Week Analysis

In the past week, SCNI stock has gone down by -12.77%, with a monthly decline of -11.45% and a quarterly plunge of -14.07%. The volatility ratio for the week is 6.16%, and the volatility levels for the last 30 days are 3.91% for Scinai Immunotherapeutics Ltd. The simple moving average for the past 20 days is -12.32% for SCNI’s stock, with a -54.36% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

Is It Worth Investing in Scinai Immunotherapeutics Ltd. (NASDAQ: SCNI) Right Now?

, and the 36-month beta value for SCNI is at 2.36. Analysts have varying views on the stock, with 1 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 rating it as “overweight,” 0 as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

Top 5 EV Tech Stocks to Buy for 2023



The electric vehicle boom is accelerating – and fast. According a new report published by BloombergNEF, annual spending on passenger EVs hit $388 billion in 2022, up 53% from the year before. Like we said, the boom is accelerating – and the time to buy EV-related tech stocks is now. Get our free report, "Top 5 EV Tech Stocks to Buy for 2023".



Click Here to Download the FREE Report. Sponsored

The average price suggested by analysts for SCNI is $70.00, which is $37.84 above the current market price. The public float for SCNI is 2.92M, and currently, shorts hold a 0.07% of that float. The average trading volume for SCNI on September 15, 2023 was 35.55K shares.

SCNI) stock’s latest price update

The stock price of Scinai Immunotherapeutics Ltd. (NASDAQ: SCNI) has plunged by -11.45 when compared to previous closing price of 1.31, but the company has seen a -12.77% decline in its stock price over the last five trading sessions.

SCNI Trading at -14.67% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought SCNI to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -90.17% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 3.91%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 6.16%, as shares sank -10.77% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -16.55% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, SCNI fell by -12.77%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -85.01% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $1.3160. In addition, Scinai Immunotherapeutics Ltd. saw -60.81% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Stock Fundamentals for SCNI

The total capital return value is set at -44.35, while invested capital returns managed to touch -23.54.

The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 6.15.

Conclusion

In conclusion, Scinai Immunotherapeutics Ltd. (SCNI) has had a bad performance lately. Opinion on the stock among analysts is bullish, with some giving it a “buy” rating and others a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.