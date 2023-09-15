Remark Holdings Inc. (MARK) Stock: A Guide to the Market Trend

The stock of Remark Holdings Inc. (MARK) has seen a -7.90% decrease in the past week, with a -31.33% drop in the past month, and a -55.27% decrease in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 7.24%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 8.43% for MARK. The simple moving average for the past 20 days is -16.94% for MARK’s stock, with a -57.33% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

Is It Worth Investing in Remark Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ: MARK) Right Now?

The 36-month beta value for MARK is also noteworthy at 2.81. There are mixed opinions on the stock, with 1 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 rating it as “overweight,” 0 rating it as “hold,” and 0 rating it as “sell.”

The average price estimated by analysts for MARK is $37.50, The public float for MARK is 16.99M, and at present, short sellers hold a 9.33% of that float. The average trading volume of MARK on September 15, 2023 was 353.47K shares.

MARK) stock’s latest price update

Remark Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ: MARK)’s stock price has plunge by -4.85relation to previous closing price of 0.55. Nevertheless, the company has seen a -7.90% plunge in its stock price over the last five trading sessions. MarketBeat reported 2023-08-31 that While the concept of artificial intelligence has been around for decades, 2023 was indeed the breakout year and tipping point, making it accessible to anyone and everyone with internet access.

Analysts’ Opinion of MARK

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for MARK stocks, with ROTH Capital repeating the rating for MARK by listing it as a “Buy.” The predicted price for MARK in the upcoming period, according to ROTH Capital is $20.50 based on the research report published on January 31, 2018 of the previous year 2018.

MARK Trading at -36.34% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought MARK to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -86.75% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 8.43%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 7.24%, as shares sank -29.77% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -46.15% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, MARK fell by -7.90%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -79.97% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $0.6189. In addition, Remark Holdings Inc. saw -52.43% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at MARK starting from BOTTS THEODORE P, who purchase 8,000 shares at the price of $0.61 back on Sep 06. After this action, BOTTS THEODORE P now owns 21,982 shares of Remark Holdings Inc., valued at $4,851 using the latest closing price.

BOTTS THEODORE P, the Director of Remark Holdings Inc., purchase 3,800 shares at $0.71 during a trade that took place back on Aug 21, which means that BOTTS THEODORE P is holding 13,982 shares at $2,708 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for MARK

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

-182.60 for the present operating margin

+1.45 for the gross margin

The net margin for Remark Holdings Inc. stands at -475.60. The total capital return value is set at -77.01, while invested capital returns managed to touch -1,038.04. Equity return is now at value 141.30, with -217.10 for asset returns.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 3.17, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.59. The receivables turnover for the company is 0.94 and the total asset turnover is 0.26. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 0.35.

Conclusion

In summary, Remark Holdings Inc. (MARK) has had a bad performance as of late. Analysts have bullish opinions on the stock, with some viewing it as a “buy” and others as a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.