RELX PLC (RELX) Shares Soar Above 1-Year High

RELX PLC (NYSE: RELX)’s stock price has soared by 0.96 in relation to previous closing price of 34.34. Nevertheless, the company has seen a gain of 3.12% in its stock price over the last five trading days. Market Watch reported 2023-08-15 that The Biden administration is highlighting its efforts to combat abuses in the consumer-data industry, with regulators such as the Consumer Financial Protection Bureau planning on issuing new rules and pledging aggressive oversight of so-called data brokers that compile and sell data on millions of Americans.

Is It Worth Investing in RELX PLC (NYSE: RELX) Right Now?

The price-to-earnings ratio for RELX PLC (NYSE: RELX) is 30.49x, which is above its average ratio. Moreover, the 36-month beta value for RELX is 0.83. Analysts have varying opinions on the stock, with 1 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 1 as “overweight,” 1 as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price recommended by analysts for RELX PLC (RELX) is $38.65, which is $3.23 above the current market price. The public float for RELX is 1.88B and currently, short sellers hold a 0.07% of that float. On September 15, 2023, RELX’s average trading volume was 708.46K shares.

RELX’s Market Performance

The stock of RELX PLC (RELX) has seen a 3.12% increase in the past week, with a 7.07% rise in the past month, and a 6.35% gain in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 0.78%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 0.86% for RELX. The simple moving average for the last 20 days is 6.45% for RELX’s stock, with a simple moving average of 11.29% for the last 200 days.

RELX Trading at 5.84% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought RELX to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was able to rebound, for now settling with 0.52% of gains for the given period.

Volatility was left at 0.86%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 0.78%, as shares surge +8.65% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +6.12% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, RELX rose by +3.12%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +23.42% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $32.71. In addition, RELX PLC saw 25.07% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Stock Fundamentals for RELX

Equity return is now at value 50.20, with 11.70 for asset returns.

Conclusion

To wrap up, the performance of RELX PLC (RELX) has been better in recent times. The stock has received a mixed of “buy” and “hold” ratings from analysts. It is worth mentioning that the stock is currently trading in close proximity to its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.