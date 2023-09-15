Regency Centers Corporation (REG) Stock Price and Analyst Predictions

Regency Centers Corporation (NASDAQ: REG) has a price-to-earnings ratio that is above its average at 29.97x. and a 36-month beta value of 1.18. Opinions on the stock are mixed, with 6 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 3 as “overweight,” 6 as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price predicted for Regency Centers Corporation (REG) by analysts is $69.71, which is $5.46 above the current market price. The public float for REG is 179.67M, and at present, short sellers hold a 1.42% of that float. On September 15, 2023, the average trading volume of REG was 1.03M shares.

REG) stock’s latest price update

Regency Centers Corporation (NASDAQ: REG)’s stock price has plunge by 1.78relation to previous closing price of 63.02. Nevertheless, the company has seen a 0.42% surge in its stock price over the last five trading sessions. Seeking Alpha reported 2023-09-13 that Regency Centers is a shopping center REIT with a high-quality portfolio of primarily grocery-anchored properties. The company has exhibited strong portfolio stats and a consistently high leased rate. The recent acquisition of Urstadt Biddle Properties is expected to result in synergies and contribute to future growth for Regency Centers.

REG’s Market Performance

Regency Centers Corporation (REG) has seen a 0.42% rise in stock performance for the week, with a 1.73% gain in the past month and a 5.42% surge in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 1.64%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 1.66% for REG. The simple moving average for the past 20 days is 3.05% for REG’s stock, with a 3.15% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of REG

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for REG stocks, with Raymond James repeating the rating for REG by listing it as a “Outperform.” The predicted price for REG in the upcoming period, according to Raymond James is $69 based on the research report published on September 05, 2023 of the current year 2023.

REG Trading at 0.89% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought REG to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -6.45% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 1.66%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 1.64%, as shares surge +3.20% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +3.02% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, REG rose by +0.42%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -3.21% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $62.34. In addition, Regency Centers Corporation saw 2.62% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at REG starting from STEIN MARTIN E JR, who sale 125,000 shares at the price of $66.51 back on Aug 07. After this action, STEIN MARTIN E JR now owns 343,399 shares of Regency Centers Corporation, valued at $8,313,750 using the latest closing price.

WIBBENMEYER NICHOLAS ANDREW, the EVP, W. Regional Pres. of Regency Centers Corporation, sale 900 shares at $66.39 during a trade that took place back on Aug 07, which means that WIBBENMEYER NICHOLAS ANDREW is holding 18,749 shares at $59,751 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for REG

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+39.50 for the present operating margin

+46.32 for the gross margin

The net margin for Regency Centers Corporation stands at +41.07. The total capital return value is set at 4.45, while invested capital returns managed to touch 4.68. Equity return is now at value 6.00, with 3.40 for asset returns.

Based on Regency Centers Corporation (REG), the company’s capital structure generated 70.44 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 41.33. Total debt to assets is 39.55, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 69.31. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 40.66.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 12.79, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.29. The receivables turnover for the company is 6.88 and the total asset turnover is 0.11.

Conclusion

To sum up, Regency Centers Corporation (REG) has seen a better performance recently. Analysts have differing views on the stock, with some seeing it as a “buy” and others as a “hold”. It is worth mentioning that the stock is currently trading in close proximity to its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.