Real-Time Update: OpGen Inc. (OPGN) Stock Navigates the Market with Up-to-Date Data

In the past week, OPGN stock has gone up by 9.12%, with a monthly decline of -5.91% and a quarterly plunge of -64.34%. The volatility ratio for the week is 6.83%, and the volatility levels for the last 30 days are 15.22% for OpGen Inc. The simple moving average for the last 20 days is 9.67% for OPGN stock, with a simple moving average of -83.09% for the last 200 days.

Is It Worth Investing in OpGen Inc. (NASDAQ: OPGN) Right Now?

compared to its average ratio and a 36-month beta value of -0.16. Analysts have mixed views on the stock, with 0 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 as “overweight,” 1 as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

Top 5 EV Tech Stocks to Buy for 2023



The electric vehicle boom is accelerating – and fast. According a new report published by BloombergNEF, annual spending on passenger EVs hit $388 billion in 2022, up 53% from the year before. Like we said, the boom is accelerating – and the time to buy EV-related tech stocks is now. Get our free report, "Top 5 EV Tech Stocks to Buy for 2023".



Click Here to Download the FREE Report. Sponsored

The average price point forecasted by analysts for OpGen Inc. (OPGN) is $3.00, The public float for OPGN is 8.86M, and currently, short sellers hold a 3.10% ratio of that float. The average trading volume of OPGN on September 15, 2023 was 385.63K shares.

OPGN) stock’s latest price update

The stock of OpGen Inc. (NASDAQ: OPGN) has decreased by -4.16 when compared to last closing price of 0.22. Despite this, the company has experienced a 9.12% gain in its stock price over the last five trading sessions. Zacks Investment Research reported 2023-07-06 that Tap five stocks with increasing P/E ratios to try out an out-of-the-box approach. These stocks include OpGen (OPGN), Adaptimmune Therapeutics (ADAP), Valmont Industries (VMI), Versus Systems (VS) and Tradeweb Markets (TW).

Analysts’ Opinion of OPGN

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for OPGN stocks, with Alliance Global Partners repeating the rating for OPGN by listing it as a “Buy.” The predicted price for OPGN in the upcoming period, according to Alliance Global Partners is $2.30 based on the research report published on March 01, 2019 of the previous year 2019.

OPGN Trading at -52.62% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought OPGN to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -97.70% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 15.22%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 6.83%, as shares surge +0.38% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -74.17% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, OPGN rose by +9.12%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -94.12% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $0.1932. In addition, OpGen Inc. saw -92.49% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Stock Fundamentals for OPGN

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

-852.18 for the present operating margin

-31.32 for the gross margin

The net margin for OpGen Inc. stands at -1429.96. The total capital return value is set at -50.05, while invested capital returns managed to touch -112.35. Equity return is now at value -385.60, with -134.40 for asset returns.

Based on OpGen Inc. (OPGN), the company’s capital structure generated 195.66 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 66.18. Total debt to assets is 57.42, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 97.91. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 33.12.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 3.32, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 1.04. The receivables turnover for the company is 3.09 and the total asset turnover is 0.05. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 1.01.

Conclusion

To put it simply, OpGen Inc. (OPGN) has had a bad performance in recent times. Analysts have a mixed opinion on the stock, with some rating it as a “buy” and others as a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.