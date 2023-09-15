Rayonier Advanced Materials Inc. (RYAM) Stock: A Closer Look at the Analyst Ratings

Rayonier Advanced Materials Inc. (NYSE: RYAM) has a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.52x that is above its average ratio. Additionally, the 36-month beta value for RYAM is 3.20. There are mixed opinions on the stock, with 1 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 rating it as “overweight,” 0 rating it as “hold,” and 0 rating it as “sell.”

The average price predicted by analysts for RYAM is $6.00, which is $2.67 above the current price. The public float for RYAM is 63.06M and currently, short sellers hold a 11.10% ratio of that float. The average trading volume of RYAM on September 15, 2023 was 1.26M shares.

RYAM) stock’s latest price update

Rayonier Advanced Materials Inc. (NYSE: RYAM) has seen a rise in its stock price by 6.05 in relation to its previous close of 3.14. However, the company has experienced a 11.74% gain in its stock price over the last five trading sessions. Business Wire reported 2023-07-25 that JACKSONVILLE, Fla.–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Rayonier Advanced Materials (NYSE:RYAM) plans to release its second quarter 2023 earnings on Tuesday, August 8, 2023, after the market closes. RYAM will host a conference call and live webcast at 9:00 a.m. EDT on Wednesday, August 9, 2023, to discuss these results. Supplemental materials and access to the live audio webcast will be available at www.RYAM.com. A replay of this webcast will be archived on the company’s website shortly after the call. Investors.

RYAM’s Market Performance

Rayonier Advanced Materials Inc. (RYAM) has seen a 11.74% rise in stock performance for the week, with a 11.37% gain in the past month and a -21.46% plunge in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 5.30%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 5.85% for RYAM. The simple moving average for the last 20 days is 2.83% for RYAM stock, with a simple moving average of -41.20% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of RYAM

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for RYAM stocks, with RBC Capital Mkts repeating the rating for RYAM by listing it as a “Outperform.” The predicted price for RYAM in the upcoming period, according to RBC Capital Mkts is $7 based on the research report published on May 11, 2023 of the current year 2023.

RYAM Trading at -14.46% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought RYAM to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -66.16% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 5.85%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 5.30%, as shares surge +14.43% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -17.78% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, RYAM rose by +11.74%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -57.03% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $3.26. In addition, Rayonier Advanced Materials Inc. saw -65.31% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at RYAM starting from Posze James L Jr, who purchase 3,000 shares at the price of $3.51 back on Jun 01. After this action, Posze James L Jr now owns 192,286 shares of Rayonier Advanced Materials Inc., valued at $10,530 using the latest closing price.

Hicks Joshua C., the SVP, High Purity Cellulose of Rayonier Advanced Materials Inc., purchase 10,000 shares at $3.65 during a trade that took place back on May 30, which means that Hicks Joshua C. is holding 89,595 shares at $36,500 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for RYAM

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+1.62 for the present operating margin

+7.17 for the gross margin

The net margin for Rayonier Advanced Materials Inc. stands at -1.59. The total capital return value is set at 1.61, while invested capital returns managed to touch -1.61. Equity return is now at value 2.20, with 0.80 for asset returns.

Based on Rayonier Advanced Materials Inc. (RYAM), the company’s capital structure generated 104.82 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 51.18. Total debt to assets is 37.03, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 102.48. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 50.04.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 0.51, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.65. The receivables turnover for the company is 8.26 and the total asset turnover is 0.72. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 1.95.

Conclusion

In conclusion, Rayonier Advanced Materials Inc. (RYAM) has seen mixed performance in recent times. Analysts have a bullish opinion on the stock, with some rating it as a “buy” and others rating it as a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.