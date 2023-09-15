Raymond James Financial Inc. (RJF) Shares Rise Despite Market Challenges

Raymond James Financial Inc. (NYSE: RJF)’s stock price has increased by 2.32 compared to its previous closing price of 106.20. However, the company has seen a 4.52% increase in its stock price over the last five trading sessions. Seeking Alpha reported 2023-09-13 that Raymond James Financial downgrade to Hold from my Buy Rating in June, agreeing with the quant system rating. Positives: dividend growth/stability, earnings YoY growth, company financial health. Challenges: overvaluation vs sector, share price +8% higher than June.

Is It Worth Investing in Raymond James Financial Inc. (NYSE: RJF) Right Now?

The price-to-earnings ratio for Raymond James Financial Inc. (NYSE: RJF) is above average at 13.69x. The 36-month beta value for RJF is also noteworthy at 1.06. There are mixed opinions on the stock, with 6 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 rating it as “overweight,” 8 rating it as “hold,” and 0 rating it as “sell.”

The average price estimated by analysts for RJF is $119.20, which is $12.09 above than the current price. The public float for RJF is 188.28M, and at present, short sellers hold a 2.37% of that float. The average trading volume of RJF on September 15, 2023 was 850.19K shares.

RJF’s Market Performance

RJF’s stock has seen a 4.52% increase for the week, with a 3.43% rise in the past month and a 10.58% gain in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 2.03%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 1.87% for Raymond James Financial Inc. The simple moving average for the last 20 days is 3.77% for RJF stock, with a simple moving average of 5.83% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of RJF

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for RJF stocks, with BofA Securities repeating the rating for RJF by listing it as a “Buy.” The predicted price for RJF in the upcoming period, according to BofA Securities is $122 based on the research report published on September 11, 2023 of the current year 2023.

RJF Trading at 2.13% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought RJF to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -13.76% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 1.87%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 2.03%, as shares surge +4.12% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +5.35% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, RJF rose by +4.52%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -9.12% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $104.93. In addition, Raymond James Financial Inc. saw 1.69% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at RJF starting from Carter Horace, who sale 3,753 shares at the price of $109.12 back on Jul 31. After this action, Carter Horace now owns 19,515 shares of Raymond James Financial Inc., valued at $409,527 using the latest closing price.

Dowdle Jeffrey A, the COO & Head of Asset Mgmt. of Raymond James Financial Inc., sale 5,281 shares at $96.36 during a trade that took place back on Jun 07, which means that Dowdle Jeffrey A is holding 48,314 shares at $508,884 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for RJF

Equity return is now at value 17.90, with 2.20 for asset returns.

Conclusion

In summary, Raymond James Financial Inc. (RJF) has had a better performance as of late. Analysts have mixed opinions on the stock, with some viewing it as a “buy” and others as a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.