Rapid7 Inc. (RPD) Shares Plummet Below 1-Year High

Rapid7 Inc. (NASDAQ: RPD) has experienced a decline in its stock price by -0.33 compared to its previous closing price of 48.30. However, the company has seen a fall of -2.05% in its stock price over the last five trading days. GlobeNewsWire reported 2023-08-21 that BOSTON, Aug. 21, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Rapid7, Inc. (NASDAQ: RPD), a leader in cloud risk and threat detection, today announced that management will be presenting at the following conferences:

Is It Worth Investing in Rapid7 Inc. (NASDAQ: RPD) Right Now?

Additionally, the 36-month beta value for RPD is 1.02. There are mixed opinions on the stock, with 4 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 2 rating it as “overweight,” 14 rating it as “hold,” and 1 rating it as “sell.”

Top 5 EV Tech Stocks to Buy for 2023



The electric vehicle boom is accelerating – and fast. According a new report published by BloombergNEF, annual spending on passenger EVs hit $388 billion in 2022, up 53% from the year before. Like we said, the boom is accelerating – and the time to buy EV-related tech stocks is now. Get our free report, "Top 5 EV Tech Stocks to Buy for 2023".



Click Here to Download the FREE Report. Sponsored

The average price predicted by analysts for RPD is $51.73, which is $4.5 above the current price. The public float for RPD is 59.97M and currently, short sellers hold a 5.65% ratio of that float. The average trading volume of RPD on September 15, 2023 was 1.11M shares.

RPD’s Market Performance

The stock of Rapid7 Inc. (RPD) has seen a -2.05% decrease in the past week, with a -1.53% drop in the past month, and a 7.86% gain in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 2.26%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 2.90% for RPD. The simple moving average for the last 20 days is -0.27% for RPD’s stock, with a simple moving average of 10.83% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of RPD

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for RPD stocks, with UBS repeating the rating for RPD by listing it as a “Neutral.” The predicted price for RPD in the upcoming period, according to UBS is $50 based on the research report published on July 06, 2023 of the current year 2023.

RPD Trading at 4.33% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought RPD to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -13.93% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 2.90%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 2.26%, as shares surge +2.23% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +8.37% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, RPD fell by -2.05%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +72.17% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $48.33. In addition, Rapid7 Inc. saw 41.67% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at RPD starting from Brown Marc Evan, who sale 11,601 shares at the price of $47.56 back on Aug 10. After this action, Brown Marc Evan now owns 32,564 shares of Rapid7 Inc., valued at $551,734 using the latest closing price.

Thomas Corey E., the CEO of Rapid7 Inc., sale 41,620 shares at $36.52 during a trade that took place back on Dec 16, which means that Thomas Corey E. is holding 428,074 shares at $1,520,158 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for RPD

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

-16.28 for the present operating margin

+66.59 for the gross margin

The net margin for Rapid7 Inc. stands at -18.20. The total capital return value is set at -14.11, while invested capital returns managed to touch -16.00. Equity return is now at value 109.90, with -9.90 for asset returns.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 4.86, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.35. The receivables turnover for the company is 4.56 and the total asset turnover is 0.52. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 0.89.

Conclusion

In conclusion, Rapid7 Inc. (RPD) has seen mixed performance in recent times. Analysts have a bullish opinion on the stock, with some rating it as a “buy” and others rating it as a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.