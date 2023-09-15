Radiant Logistics Inc. (RLGT) Stock Price and Analyst Predictions

Radiant Logistics Inc. (AMEX: RLGT) has a price-to-earnings ratio that is above its average at 9.06x. and a 36-month beta value of 0.96.

The average price predicted for Radiant Logistics Inc. (RLGT) by analysts is $9.33, which is $3.93 above the current market price. The public float for RLGT is 36.32M, and at present, short sellers hold a 0.49% of that float. On September 15, 2023, the average trading volume of RLGT was 147.22K shares.

The stock of Radiant Logistics Inc. (AMEX: RLGT) has decreased by -9.00 when compared to last closing price of 6.67. Despite this, the company has experienced a -7.33% fall in its stock price over the last five trading sessions. Seeking Alpha reported 2023-09-13 that Radiant Logistics, Inc. (NYSE:RLGT ) Q4 2023 Earnings Conference Call September 13, 2023 4:30 PM ET Company Participants Bohn Crain – Founder & CEO Todd Macomber – CFO Conference Call Participants Jason Seidl – TD Cowen Operator Greetings. Welcome to the financial discussion for Fourth Fiscal Quarter and Year-Ended June 30, 2023 Conference Call.

RLGT’s Market Performance

RLGT’s stock has fallen by -7.33% in the past week, with a monthly drop of -8.45% and a quarterly drop of -8.58%. The volatility ratio for the week is 3.99% while the volatility levels for the last 30 days are 3.62% for Radiant Logistics Inc. The simple moving average for the past 20 days is -9.52% for RLGT’s stock, with a -1.84% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of RLGT

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for RLGT stocks, with TD Cowen repeating the rating for RLGT by listing it as a “Outperform.” The predicted price for RLGT in the upcoming period, according to TD Cowen is $10 based on the research report published on March 29, 2023 of the current year 2023.

RLGT Trading at -13.70% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought RLGT to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -21.78% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 3.62%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 3.99%, as shares sank -7.47% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -9.54% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, RLGT fell by -7.33%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +6.68% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $6.68. In addition, Radiant Logistics Inc. saw 19.25% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Stock Fundamentals for RLGT

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+4.11 for the present operating margin

+14.75 for the gross margin

The net margin for Radiant Logistics Inc. stands at +3.05. The total capital return value is set at 21.92, while invested capital returns managed to touch 17.04. Equity return is now at value 16.80, with 7.20 for asset returns.

Based on Radiant Logistics Inc. (RLGT), the company’s capital structure generated 60.97 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 37.88. Total debt to assets is 23.83, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 54.39. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 33.79.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 0.33, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.25. The receivables turnover for the company is 7.43 and the total asset turnover is 3.42. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 1.54.

Conclusion

To sum up, Radiant Logistics Inc. (RLGT) has seen a bad performance recently. Analysts have differing views on the stock, with some seeing it as a “buy” and others as a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.