Public Storage (PSA) Stock: A Value Analysis

The price-to-earnings ratio for Public Storage (NYSE: PSA) is 11.96x, which is above its average ratio. Moreover, the 36-month beta value for PSA is 0.47. Analysts have varying opinions on the stock, with 8 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 1 as “overweight,” 6 as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price recommended by analysts for Public Storage (PSA) is $334.10, which is $62.8 above the current market price. The public float for PSA is 158.03M and currently, short sellers hold a 2.67% of that float. On September 15, 2023, PSA’s average trading volume was 816.12K shares.

PSA) stock’s latest price update

Public Storage (NYSE: PSA)’s stock price has increased by 1.51 compared to its previous closing price of 271.99. However, the company has seen a 1.08% increase in its stock price over the last five trading sessions. Zacks Investment Research reported 2023-09-14 that Redefining the self-storage landscape and leveraging its brand for exponential growth, Public Storage (PSA) completes the $2.2 billion Simply Self Storage acquisition.

PSA’s Market Performance

PSA’s stock has risen by 1.08% in the past week, with a monthly drop of -1.29% and a quarterly drop of -2.83%. The volatility ratio for the week is 1.28% while the volatility levels for the last 30 days are 1.54% for Public Storage The simple moving average for the past 20 days is 0.50% for PSA’s stock, with a -4.83% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of PSA

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for PSA stocks, with BofA Securities repeating the rating for PSA by listing it as a “Buy.” The predicted price for PSA in the upcoming period, according to BofA Securities is $365 based on the research report published on May 08, 2023 of the current year 2023.

PSA Trading at -2.49% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought PSA to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -15.94% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 1.54%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 1.28%, as shares sank -0.96% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -5.42% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, PSA rose by +1.08%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -7.54% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $274.57. In addition, Public Storage saw -1.46% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at PSA starting from RUSSELL JOSEPH D JR, who purchase 2,500 shares at the price of $297.65 back on Dec 12. After this action, RUSSELL JOSEPH D JR now owns 45,982 shares of Public Storage, valued at $744,137 using the latest closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for PSA

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+51.44 for the present operating margin

+54.04 for the gross margin

The net margin for Public Storage stands at +103.99. The total capital return value is set at 12.65, while invested capital returns managed to touch 26.17. Equity return is now at value 71.40, with 23.20 for asset returns.

Based on Public Storage (PSA), the company’s capital structure generated 68.21 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 40.55. Total debt to assets is 39.14, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 119.90. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 40.50.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 12.27, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.11.

Conclusion

To wrap up, the performance of Public Storage (PSA) has been bad in recent times. The stock has received a bullish of “buy” and “hold” ratings from analysts. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.