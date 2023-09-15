Polaris Inc. (PII) Shares Rise Despite Market Challenges

The stock of Polaris Inc. (NYSE: PII) has increased by 0.96 when compared to last closing price of 105.61.Despite this, the company has seen a loss of -1.04% in its stock price over the last five trading days. Zacks Investment Research reported 2023-09-13 that Here at Zacks, our focus is on the proven Zacks Rank system, which emphasizes earnings estimates and estimate revisions to find great stocks. Nevertheless, we are always paying attention to the latest value, growth, and momentum trends to underscore strong picks.

Is It Worth Investing in Polaris Inc. (NYSE: PII) Right Now?

The price-to-earnings ratio for Polaris Inc. (NYSE: PII) is 9.87x, which is above its average ratio. Moreover, the 36-month beta value for PII is 1.68. Analysts have varying opinions on the stock, with 2 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 2 as “overweight,” 11 as “hold,” and 1 as “sell.”

The average price recommended by analysts for Polaris Inc. (PII) is $127.09, which is $21.55 above the current market price. The public float for PII is 53.56M and currently, short sellers hold a 10.58% of that float. On September 15, 2023, PII’s average trading volume was 593.03K shares.

PII’s Market Performance

PII’s stock has seen a -1.04% decrease for the week, with a -12.12% drop in the past month and a -11.79% fall in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 2.03%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 2.22% for Polaris Inc.. The simple moving average for the past 20 days is -3.99% for PII’s stock, with a -5.67% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

PII Trading at -12.65% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought PII to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -23.01% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 2.22%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 2.03%, as shares sank -8.66% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -12.14% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, PII fell by -1.04%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -5.13% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $110.55. In addition, Polaris Inc. saw 5.56% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at PII starting from Mack Robert Paul, who sale 8,312 shares at the price of $130.00 back on Aug 07. After this action, Mack Robert Paul now owns 28,356 shares of Polaris Inc., valued at $1,080,560 using the latest closing price.

FARR KEVIN M, the Director of Polaris Inc., sale 3,225 shares at $133.28 during a trade that took place back on Aug 03, which means that FARR KEVIN M is holding 14,645 shares at $429,828 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for PII

Equity return is now at value 55.80, with 12.00 for asset returns.

Conclusion

To wrap up, the performance of Polaris Inc. (PII) has been bad in recent times. The stock has received a bullish of “buy” and “hold” ratings from analysts. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.