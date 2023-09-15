Penumbra Inc. (PEN) Stock Price and Analyst Predictions

Penumbra Inc. (NYSE: PEN) has a price-to-earnings ratio that is above its average at 361.69x. and a 36-month beta value of 0.54. Opinions on the stock are mixed, with 11 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 1 as “overweight,” 3 as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price predicted for Penumbra Inc. (PEN) by analysts is $335.62, which is $68.29 above the current market price. The public float for PEN is 36.94M, and at present, short sellers hold a 5.97% of that float. On September 15, 2023, the average trading volume of PEN was 399.73K shares.

PEN) stock’s latest price update

Penumbra Inc. (NYSE: PEN)’s stock price has plunge by -3.51relation to previous closing price of 279.26. Nevertheless, the company has seen a -6.93% plunge in its stock price over the last five trading sessions. Zacks Investment Research reported 2023-09-11 that It is imperative to build a portfolio of low-beta stocks to sail through a volatile market. Penumbra (PEN), Strategic Education (STRA) and Huron (HURN) are poised to gain.

PEN’s Market Performance

Penumbra Inc. (PEN) has experienced a -6.93% fall in stock performance for the past week, with a 3.59% rise in the past month, and a -20.17% drop in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 4.01%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 3.01% for PEN. The simple moving average for the past 20 days is 1.43% for PEN’s stock, with a -1.53% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of PEN

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for PEN stocks, with Morgan Stanley repeating the rating for PEN by listing it as a “Equal-Weight.” The predicted price for PEN in the upcoming period, according to Morgan Stanley is $265 based on the research report published on September 06, 2023 of the current year 2023.

PEN Trading at -4.51% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought PEN to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -22.72% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 3.01%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 4.01%, as shares surge +5.49% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -20.11% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, PEN fell by -6.93%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +37.52% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $266.36. In addition, Penumbra Inc. saw 21.13% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at PEN starting from Elsesser Adam, who sale 9,666 shares at the price of $298.76 back on Sep 11. After this action, Elsesser Adam now owns 0 shares of Penumbra Inc., valued at $2,887,821 using the latest closing price.

Kassing Don W., the Director of Penumbra Inc., sale 444 shares at $288.66 during a trade that took place back on Sep 08, which means that Kassing Don W. is holding 1,458 shares at $128,165 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for PEN

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+0.72 for the present operating margin

+62.13 for the gross margin

The net margin for Penumbra Inc. stands at -0.24. The total capital return value is set at 0.51, while invested capital returns managed to touch -0.17. Equity return is now at value 2.90, with 2.10 for asset returns.

Based on Penumbra Inc. (PEN), the company’s capital structure generated 23.60 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 19.10. Total debt to assets is 17.20, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 22.41. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 18.13.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 11.50, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.03. The receivables turnover for the company is 5.02 and the total asset turnover is 0.65. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 5.21.

Conclusion

To sum up, Penumbra Inc. (PEN) has seen a mixed performance recently. Analysts have differing views on the stock, with some seeing it as a “buy” and others as a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.