Parsons Corporation (PSN): A Technical Analysis

Parsons Corporation (NYSE: PSN) has a higher price-to-earnings ratio of 50.49x compared to its average ratio. compared to its average ratio and a 36-month beta value of 0.81. Analysts have mixed views on the stock, with 5 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 1 as “overweight,” 3 as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price point forecasted by analysts for Parsons Corporation (PSN) is $61.75, which is $4.89 above the current market price. The public float for PSN is 103.88M, and currently, short sellers hold a 2.72% ratio of that float. The average trading volume of PSN on September 15, 2023 was 511.22K shares.

PSN) stock’s latest price update

Parsons Corporation (NYSE: PSN) has experienced a rise in its stock price by 0.63 compared to its previous closing price of 55.54. However, the company has seen a gain of 0.70% in its stock price over the last five trading days. Zacks Investment Research reported 2023-09-12 that Investors can utilize the Filtered Zacks Rank 5 Stock Screen to help find potentially winning stocks to buy as the bullish market backdrop remains rather firmly in place at the moment.

PSN’s Market Performance

PSN’s stock has risen by 0.70% in the past week, with a monthly rise of 0.20% and a quarterly rise of 17.15%. The volatility ratio for the week is 1.90% while the volatility levels for the last 30 days are 1.45% for Parsons Corporation The simple moving average for the past 20 days is -0.29% for PSN’s stock, with a 18.81% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of PSN

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for PSN stocks, with BofA Securities repeating the rating for PSN by listing it as a “Buy.” The predicted price for PSN in the upcoming period, according to BofA Securities is $65 based on the research report published on August 14, 2023 of the current year 2023.

PSN Trading at 6.44% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought PSN to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -2.78% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 1.45%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 1.90%, as shares surge +0.59% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +16.85% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, PSN rose by +0.70%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +14.18% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $56.07. In addition, Parsons Corporation saw 20.84% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Stock Fundamentals for PSN

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+4.22 for the present operating margin

+22.57 for the gross margin

The net margin for Parsons Corporation stands at +2.30. The total capital return value is set at 6.15, while invested capital returns managed to touch 3.49. Equity return is now at value 6.20, with 3.00 for asset returns.

Based on Parsons Corporation (PSN), the company’s capital structure generated 44.93 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 31.00. Total debt to assets is 21.87, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 41.95. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 28.94.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 1.36, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.15. The receivables turnover for the company is 3.32 and the total asset turnover is 1.05. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 1.55.

Conclusion

To put it simply, Parsons Corporation (PSN) has had a better performance in recent times. Analysts have a bullish opinion on the stock, with some rating it as a “buy” and others as a “hold”. It is worth mentioning that the stock is currently trading in close proximity to its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.