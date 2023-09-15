Palantir Technologies Inc. (PLTR) Stock: A SWOT Analysis

while the 36-month beta value is 2.79.Analysts have differing opinions on the stock, with 2 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 2 as “overweight,” 7 as “hold,” and 6 as “sell.”

The average price point forecasted by analysts for Palantir Technologies Inc. (PLTR) is $14.36, which is -$1.12 below the current market price. The public float for PLTR is 1.82B, and currently, short sellers hold a 8.56% ratio of that floaft. The average trading volume of PLTR on September 15, 2023 was 65.01M shares.

Top 5 EV Tech Stocks to Buy for 2023



The electric vehicle boom is accelerating – and fast. According a new report published by BloombergNEF, annual spending on passenger EVs hit $388 billion in 2022, up 53% from the year before. Like we said, the boom is accelerating – and the time to buy EV-related tech stocks is now. Get our free report, "Top 5 EV Tech Stocks to Buy for 2023".



Click Here to Download the FREE Report. Sponsored

PLTR) stock’s latest price update

Palantir Technologies Inc. (NYSE: PLTR)’s stock price has gone decline by -3.79 in comparison to its previous close of 15.83, however, the company has experienced a 0.66% increase in its stock price over the last five trading days. InvestorPlace reported 2023-09-14 that Palantir (NYSE: PLTR ) is a standout in this year’s AI-driven rally, gaining nearly 150% on a year-to-date basis thanks to strong earnings and elevated expectations. The launch of ChatGPT in November 2022 boosted AI stocks, leading many companies to discuss their AI efforts on earnings calls.

PLTR’s Market Performance

PLTR’s stock has risen by 0.66% in the past week, with a monthly drop of -1.42% and a quarterly drop of -8.25%. The volatility ratio for the week is 3.89% while the volatility levels for the last 30 days are 5.44% for Palantir Technologies Inc. The simple moving average for the past 20 days is 0.90% for PLTR’s stock, with a 38.76% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

PLTR Trading at -5.82% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought PLTR to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -24.75% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 5.44%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 3.89%, as shares surge +9.19% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +2.12% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, PLTR rose by +2.12%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +115.78% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $15.16. In addition, Palantir Technologies Inc. saw 137.23% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at PLTR starting from Stat Lauren Elaina Friedman, who sale 3,595 shares at the price of $15.71 back on Sep 12. After this action, Stat Lauren Elaina Friedman now owns 61,479 shares of Palantir Technologies Inc., valued at $56,487 using the latest closing price.

Woersching Eric H., the Director of Palantir Technologies Inc., sale 7,000 shares at $15.17 during a trade that took place back on Sep 05, which means that Woersching Eric H. is holding 57,233 shares at $106,169 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for PLTR

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

-8.46 for the present operating margin

+78.56 for the gross margin

The net margin for Palantir Technologies Inc. stands at -19.61. The total capital return value is set at -5.92, while invested capital returns managed to touch -14.15. Equity return is now at value -1.80, with -1.30 for asset returns.

Based on Palantir Technologies Inc. (PLTR), the company’s capital structure generated 9.72 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 8.86. Total debt to assets is 7.21, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 7.96. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 7.26.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 15.48, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.02. The receivables turnover for the company is 8.48 and the total asset turnover is 0.57. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 5.17.

Conclusion

In a nutshell, Palantir Technologies Inc. (PLTR) has experienced a mixed performance in recent times. The stock has received mixed “buy” and “hold” ratings from analysts. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.