Oracle Corporation (ORCL) Beta Value: Understanding the Market Risk

The price-to-earnings ratio for Oracle Corporation (NYSE: ORCL) is above average at 36.97x. The 36-month beta value for ORCL is also noteworthy at 1.00. There are mixed opinions on the stock, with 12 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 3 rating it as “overweight,” 17 rating it as “hold,” and 1 rating it as “sell.”

The average price estimated by analysts for ORCL is $131.45, which is $14.28 above than the current price. The public float for ORCL is 1.56B, and at present, short sellers hold a 0.99% of that float. The average trading volume of ORCL on September 15, 2023 was 10.69M shares.

Top 5 EV Tech Stocks to Buy for 2023



The electric vehicle boom is accelerating – and fast. According a new report published by BloombergNEF, annual spending on passenger EVs hit $388 billion in 2022, up 53% from the year before. Like we said, the boom is accelerating – and the time to buy EV-related tech stocks is now. Get our free report, "Top 5 EV Tech Stocks to Buy for 2023".



Click Here to Download the FREE Report. Sponsored

ORCL) stock’s latest price update

Oracle Corporation (NYSE: ORCL)’s stock price has plunge by -0.18relation to previous closing price of 113.66. Nevertheless, the company has seen a -10.18% plunge in its stock price over the last five trading sessions. The Motley Fool reported 2023-09-15 that Oracle is seeing strong demand in its cloud infrastructure, in part from AI. The company is spending billions on chips to build out its AI-focused cloud computing service.

ORCL’s Market Performance

ORCL’s stock has fallen by -10.18% in the past week, with a monthly drop of -1.63% and a quarterly drop of -10.34%. The volatility ratio for the week is 3.37% while the volatility levels for the last 30 days are 2.83% for Oracle Corporation The simple moving average for the last 20 days is -4.36% for ORCL stock, with a simple moving average of 14.14% for the last 200 days.

ORCL Trading at -3.18% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought ORCL to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -11.04% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 2.83%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 3.37%, as shares sank -0.84% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -1.33% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, ORCL fell by -9.82%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +39.97% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $118.59. In addition, Oracle Corporation saw 38.80% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at ORCL starting from Smith Maria, who sale 3,680 shares at the price of $115.00 back on Jul 07. After this action, Smith Maria now owns 16,600 shares of Oracle Corporation, valued at $423,200 using the latest closing price.

Smith Maria, the EVP, Chief Accounting Officer of Oracle Corporation, sale 1,320 shares at $116.78 during a trade that took place back on Jul 05, which means that Smith Maria is holding 20,280 shares at $154,150 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for ORCL

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+27.58 for the present operating margin

+65.68 for the gross margin

The net margin for Oracle Corporation stands at +17.02. The total capital return value is set at 16.15, while invested capital returns managed to touch 10.61. Equity return is now at value -296.60, with 6.50 for asset returns.

Based on Oracle Corporation (ORCL), the company’s capital structure generated 8,885.93 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 98.89. Total debt to assets is 70.95, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 8,426.84. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 93.78.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 7.72, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.25. The receivables turnover for the company is 6.91 and the total asset turnover is 0.41. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 0.91.

Conclusion

In summary, Oracle Corporation (ORCL) has had a mixed performance as of late. Analysts have mixed opinions on the stock, with some viewing it as a “buy” and others as a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.