NOW Inc. (DNOW) Shares Rise Despite Market Challenges

The stock of NOW Inc. (NYSE: DNOW) has increased by 3.54 when compared to last closing price of 11.31. Despite this, the company has experienced a 2.90% gain in its stock price over the last five trading sessions. Zacks Investment Research reported 2023-09-08 that ARR, COLM and DNOW have been added to the Zacks Rank #5 (Strong Sell) List on September 8, 2023.

Is It Worth Investing in NOW Inc. (NYSE: DNOW) Right Now?

The price-to-earnings ratio for NOW Inc. (NYSE: DNOW) is 9.42x, which is above its average ratio. Moreover, the 36-month beta value for DNOW is 1.60. Analysts have varying opinions on the stock, with 2 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 as “overweight,” 1 as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

Top 5 EV Tech Stocks to Buy for 2023



The electric vehicle boom is accelerating – and fast. According a new report published by BloombergNEF, annual spending on passenger EVs hit $388 billion in 2022, up 53% from the year before. Like we said, the boom is accelerating – and the time to buy EV-related tech stocks is now. Get our free report, "Top 5 EV Tech Stocks to Buy for 2023".



Click Here to Download the FREE Report. Sponsored

The average price recommended by analysts for NOW Inc. (DNOW) is $13.17, which is $1.46 above the current market price. The public float for DNOW is 105.03M and currently, short sellers hold a 0.95% of that float. On September 15, 2023, DNOW’s average trading volume was 666.30K shares.

DNOW’s Market Performance

DNOW’s stock has seen a 2.90% increase for the week, with a 9.24% rise in the past month and a 18.52% gain in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 1.92%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 2.70% for NOW Inc. The simple moving average for the past 20 days is 4.30% for DNOW’s stock, with a 3.00% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of DNOW

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for DNOW stocks, with The Benchmark Company repeating the rating for DNOW by listing it as a “Buy.” The predicted price for DNOW in the upcoming period, according to The Benchmark Company is $13 based on the research report published on July 08, 2022 of the previous year 2022.

DNOW Trading at 6.00% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought DNOW to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -21.20% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 2.70%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 1.92%, as shares surge +5.97% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +10.89% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, DNOW rose by +2.90%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -5.87% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $11.26. In addition, NOW Inc. saw -7.80% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Stock Fundamentals for DNOW

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+7.07 for the present operating margin

+23.69 for the gross margin

The net margin for NOW Inc. stands at +5.90. The total capital return value is set at 18.37, while invested capital returns managed to touch 15.69. Equity return is now at value 16.30, with 10.20 for asset returns.

Based on NOW Inc. (DNOW), the company’s capital structure generated 5.82 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 5.50. Total debt to assets is 3.71, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 3.80. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 3.59.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 0.45, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.04. The receivables turnover for the company is 6.09 and the total asset turnover is 1.76. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 2.32.

Conclusion

To wrap up, the performance of NOW Inc. (DNOW) has been better in recent times. The stock has received a bullish of “buy” and “hold” ratings from analysts. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.