Novonix Limited (NVX) Stock: A Value Analysis

Moreover, the 36-month beta value for NVX is 3.40. Analysts have varying opinions on the stock, with 0 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 as “overweight,” 1 as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price recommended by analysts for Novonix Limited (NVX) is $12.30, which is $11.69 above the current market price. The public float for NVX is 122.11M and currently, short sellers hold a 0.03% of that float. On September 15, 2023, NVX’s average trading volume was 62.66K shares.

The stock price of Novonix Limited (NASDAQ: NVX) has surged by 24.73 when compared to previous closing price of 1.86, but the company has seen a 11.00% gain in its stock price over the last five trading sessions. GlobeNewsWire reported 2023-08-30 that BRISBANE, Australia, Aug. 31, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — NOVONIX Limited (NASDAQ: NVX, ASX: NVX) (“NOVONIX” or the “Company”), a leading battery materials and technology company, today announced that members of the executive team are scheduled to participate in the following upcoming investor events in September 2023:

NVX’s Market Performance

Novonix Limited (NVX) has seen a 11.00% rise in stock performance for the week, with a -10.77% decline in the past month and a -26.81% plunge in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 6.21%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 6.13% for NVX. The simple moving average for the last 20 days is -5.06% for NVX stock, with a simple moving average of -33.69% for the last 200 days.

NVX Trading at -9.19% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought NVX to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -71.91% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 6.13%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 6.21%, as shares sank -3.14% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -3.71% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, NVX rose by +17.94%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -60.05% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $2.4398. In addition, Novonix Limited saw -43.41% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Stock Fundamentals for NVX

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

-1058.22 for the present operating margin

-558.56 for the gross margin

The net margin for Novonix Limited stands at -1031.13. The total capital return value is set at -24.57, while invested capital returns managed to touch -24.05.

Based on Novonix Limited (NVX), the company’s capital structure generated 20.70 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 17.15. Total debt to assets is 16.53, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 20.05. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 16.61.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 32.01, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.07. The receivables turnover for the company is 2.21 and the total asset turnover is 0.02. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 13.72.

Conclusion

To wrap up, the performance of Novonix Limited (NVX) has been bad in recent times. The stock has received a mixed of “buy” and “hold” ratings from analysts. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.