Nokia Oyj (NOK) Stock: A Closer Look at the Analyst Ratings

Nokia Oyj (NYSE: NOK) has a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.99x that is above its average ratio. Additionally, the 36-month beta value for NOK is 0.96. There are mixed opinions on the stock, with 19 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 3 rating it as “overweight,” 8 rating it as “hold,” and 0 rating it as “sell.”

The average price predicted by analysts for NOK is $5.57, which is $2.07 above the current price. The public float for NOK is 5.30B and currently, short sellers hold a 0.29% ratio of that float. The average trading volume of NOK on September 15, 2023 was 16.44M shares.

Top 5 EV Tech Stocks to Buy for 2023



The electric vehicle boom is accelerating – and fast. According a new report published by BloombergNEF, annual spending on passenger EVs hit $388 billion in 2022, up 53% from the year before. Like we said, the boom is accelerating – and the time to buy EV-related tech stocks is now. Get our free report, "Top 5 EV Tech Stocks to Buy for 2023".



Click Here to Download the FREE Report. Sponsored

NOK) stock’s latest price update

The stock price of Nokia Oyj (NYSE: NOK) has plunged by -2.36 when compared to previous closing price of 4.02, but the company has seen a -2.85% decline in its stock price over the last five trading sessions. Zacks Investment Research reported 2023-09-12 that Nokia (NOK) introduces Enterprise Edge Charging Software Solution to augment monetization capabilities of enterprises and communication service providers.

NOK’s Market Performance

NOK’s stock has fallen by -2.85% in the past week, with a monthly rise of 4.39% and a quarterly drop of -7.43%. The volatility ratio for the week is 1.20% while the volatility levels for the last 30 days are 1.28% for Nokia Oyj The simple moving average for the past 20 days is -0.20% for NOK’s stock, with a -10.34% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

NOK Trading at -0.78% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought NOK to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -23.19% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 1.28%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 1.20%, as shares surge +4.51% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -4.83% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, NOK fell by -2.48%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -16.17% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $3.94. In addition, Nokia Oyj saw -15.41% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Stock Fundamentals for NOK

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+11.37 for the present operating margin

+41.71 for the gross margin

The net margin for Nokia Oyj stands at +16.86. The total capital return value is set at 11.31, while invested capital returns managed to touch 17.09. Equity return is now at value 19.90, with 9.90 for asset returns.

Based on Nokia Oyj (NOK), the company’s capital structure generated 25.87 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 20.55. Total debt to assets is 12.08, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 23.94. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 19.02.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 0.70, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.26. The receivables turnover for the company is 3.23 and the total asset turnover is 0.56. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 1.59.

Conclusion

In conclusion, Nokia Oyj (NOK) has seen bad performance in recent times. Analysts have a mixed opinion on the stock, with some rating it as a “buy” and others rating it as a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.