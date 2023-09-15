Newpark Resources Inc. (NR) Stock: Analyzing the Quarterly Movement

In the past week, NR stock has gone up by 1.82%, with a monthly gain of 19.11% and a quarterly surge of 46.90%. The volatility ratio for the week is 2.95%, and the volatility levels for the last 30 days are 3.30% for Newpark Resources Inc. The simple moving average for the last 20 days is 4.74% for NR stock, with a simple moving average of 35.69% for the last 200 days.

Is It Worth Investing in Newpark Resources Inc. (NYSE: NR) Right Now?

Additionally, the 36-month beta value for NR is 2.95. There are mixed opinions on the stock, with 0 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 1 rating it as “overweight,” 0 rating it as “hold,” and 0 rating it as “sell.”

The average price predicted by analysts for NR is $4.00, The public float for NR is 76.44M and currently, short sellers hold a 0.48% ratio of that float. The average trading volume of NR on September 15, 2023 was 790.94K shares.

NR) stock’s latest price update

The stock of Newpark Resources Inc. (NYSE: NR) has increased by 1.15 when compared to last closing price of 6.10. Despite this, the company has experienced a 1.82% gain in its stock price over the last five trading sessions. PRNewsWire reported 2023-07-19 that THE WOODLANDS, Texas, July 19, 2023 /PRNewswire/ — Newpark Resources, Inc. (NYSE: NR) (“Newpark” or the “Company”), today announced that it will release second quarter 2023 results after the U.S. markets close on Tuesday, August 1, 2023. A conference call will be held the following day on Wednesday, August 2, 2023 at 9:30 a.m.

NR Trading at 11.19% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought NR to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -4.64% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 3.30%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 2.95%, as shares surge +17.97% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +18.88% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, NR rose by +1.82%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +53.48% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $5.94. In addition, Newpark Resources Inc. saw 48.67% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at NR starting from Meer Claudia Michel, who purchase 1,300 shares at the price of $5.57 back on Aug 21. After this action, Meer Claudia Michel now owns 82,930 shares of Newpark Resources Inc., valued at $7,241 using the latest closing price.

Meer Claudia Michel, the Director of Newpark Resources Inc., purchase 8,000 shares at $5.27 during a trade that took place back on Aug 16, which means that Meer Claudia Michel is holding 81,630 shares at $42,180 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for NR

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+2.93 for the present operating margin

+14.90 for the gross margin

The net margin for Newpark Resources Inc. stands at -2.55. The total capital return value is set at 4.09, while invested capital returns managed to touch -3.74. Equity return is now at value -2.00, with -1.20 for asset returns.

Based on Newpark Resources Inc. (NR), the company’s capital structure generated 32.98 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 24.80. Total debt to assets is 19.52, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 26.36. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 19.82.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 0.78, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.28. The receivables turnover for the company is 3.74 and the total asset turnover is 1.11. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 2.61.

Conclusion

In conclusion, Newpark Resources Inc. (NR) has seen better performance in recent times. Analysts have a mixed opinion on the stock, with some rating it as a “buy” and others rating it as a “hold”. It is worth mentioning that the stock is currently trading in close proximity to its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.