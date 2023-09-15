The whole world of gambling is on your smartphone with the Mostbet app - join us!
NewAmsterdam Pharma Company N.V. (NAMS) Stock: A Look at the Analyst Recommendations

compared to its average ratio and a 36-month beta value of -0.34. Analysts have mixed views on the stock, with 4 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 as “overweight,” 0 as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price point forecasted by analysts for NewAmsterdam Pharma Company N.V. (NAMS) is $23.78, which is $12.68 above the current market price. The public float for NAMS is 77.43M, and currently, short sellers hold a 0.42% ratio of that float. The average trading volume of NAMS on September 15, 2023 was 101.67K shares.

NAMS) stock’s latest price update

The stock of NewAmsterdam Pharma Company N.V. (NASDAQ: NAMS) has decreased by -0.10 when compared to last closing price of 10.00. Despite this, the company has experienced a -0.99% fall in its stock price over the last five trading sessions. Seeking Alpha reported 2023-08-19 that NewAmsterdam Pharma showcased positive trajectory in Q2 2023 financial report, with over-enrollment in obicetrapib’s Ph.3 BROADWAY trial indicating robust global demand. Lead asset obicetrapib is set to present top-line data in 2H24, with potential approval by 2025-2026. Obicetrapib is a novel oral LDL-c lowering treatment that can be taken with statins and ezetimibe, which we believe to have a peak sales of ~$2bn.

NAMS’s Market Performance

NewAmsterdam Pharma Company N.V. (NAMS) has seen a -0.99% fall in stock performance for the week, with a -9.18% decline in the past month and a -15.77% plunge in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 7.00%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 5.85% for NAMS. The simple moving average for the past 20 days is -5.51% for NAMS’s stock, with a -17.43% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

NAMS Trading at -9.99% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought NAMS to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -69.62% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 5.85%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 7.00%, as shares sank -9.43% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -15.77% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, NAMS fell by -0.99%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +0.30% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $10.52. In addition, NewAmsterdam Pharma Company N.V. saw -8.35% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Conclusion

To put it simply, NewAmsterdam Pharma Company N.V. (NAMS) has had a bad performance in recent times. Analysts have a bullish opinion on the stock, with some rating it as a “buy” and others as a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.

