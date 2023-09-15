Netcapital Inc. (NCPL) Shares Up Despite Recent Market Volatility

Netcapital Inc. (NASDAQ: NCPL)’s stock price has increased by 8.38 compared to its previous closing price of 0.49. However, the company has seen a 7.66% increase in its stock price over the last five trading sessions. Business Wire reported 2023-09-11 that BOSTON–(BUSINESS WIRE)—- $NCPL #Earnings–Netcapital Inc. (Nasdaq: NCPL, NCPLW) (the “Company”), a digital private capital markets ecosystem, announced today that it expects to report financial results for its first quarter of fiscal year 2024 after the U.S. equity markets close on Thursday, September 14, 2023, followed by an investor conference call at 10:00 a.m. ET on Friday, September 15, 2023. Participant access: 844-985-2012 or 973-528-0138 Conference entry code: 580133 For those unable to participate in t.

Is It Worth Investing in Netcapital Inc. (NASDAQ: NCPL) Right Now?

Netcapital Inc. (NASDAQ: NCPL) has a higher price-to-earnings ratio of 0.95x compared to its average ratio. compared to its average ratio and a 36-month beta value of 0.90. Analysts have mixed views on the stock, with 2 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 as “overweight,” 0 as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

Top 5 EV Tech Stocks to Buy for 2023



The electric vehicle boom is accelerating – and fast. According a new report published by BloombergNEF, annual spending on passenger EVs hit $388 billion in 2022, up 53% from the year before. Like we said, the boom is accelerating – and the time to buy EV-related tech stocks is now. Get our free report, "Top 5 EV Tech Stocks to Buy for 2023".



Click Here to Download the FREE Report. Sponsored

The average price point forecasted by analysts for Netcapital Inc. (NCPL) is $3.00, which is $2.47 above the current market price. The public float for NCPL is 7.52M, and currently, short sellers hold a 0.58% ratio of that float. The average trading volume of NCPL on September 15, 2023 was 151.33K shares.

NCPL’s Market Performance

NCPL stock saw a decrease of 7.66% in the past week, with a monthly decline of -17.19% and a quarterly a decrease of -61.03%. The volatility ratio for the week is 6.70%, and the volatility levels for the last 30 days are 6.45% for Netcapital Inc. (NCPL). The simple moving average for the last 20 days is -0.58% for NCPL stock, with a simple moving average of -54.12% for the last 200 days.

NCPL Trading at -25.73% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought NCPL to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -83.64% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 6.45%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 6.70%, as shares sank -14.53% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -52.68% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, NCPL rose by +7.66%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -61.31% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $0.5286. In addition, Netcapital Inc. saw -64.67% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Stock Fundamentals for NCPL

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+25.61 for the present operating margin

+54.93 for the gross margin

The net margin for Netcapital Inc. stands at +34.79. The total capital return value is set at 6.37, while invested capital returns managed to touch 9.47. Equity return is now at value 9.10, with 7.90 for asset returns.

Based on Netcapital Inc. (NCPL), the company’s capital structure generated 7.70 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 7.15. Total debt to assets is 6.66, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 1.38. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 1.28.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 0.80, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.32. The receivables turnover for the company is 4.44 and the total asset turnover is 0.23. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 0.49.

Conclusion

To put it simply, Netcapital Inc. (NCPL) has had a bad performance in recent times. Analysts have a bullish opinion on the stock, with some rating it as a “buy” and others as a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.