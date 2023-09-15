Navigating the Volatility of MariaDB plc’s (MRDB) Stock

The stock of MariaDB plc (MRDB) has gone down by -1.50% for the week, with a -53.40% drop in the past month and a -57.92% drop in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 9.77%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are 12.34% for MRDB. The simple moving average for the last 20 days is -29.67% for MRDB stock, with a simple moving average of -82.32% for the last 200 days.

Is It Worth Investing in MariaDB plc (NYSE: MRDB) Right Now?

while the 36-month beta value is 0.37.Analysts have differing opinions on the stock, with 0 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 as “overweight,” 0 as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The public float for MRDB is 35.84M, and currently, short sellers hold a 0.10% ratio of that floaft. The average trading volume of MRDB on September 15, 2023 was 42.53K shares.

MRDB) stock’s latest price update

MariaDB plc (NYSE: MRDB)’s stock price has plunge by -3.69relation to previous closing price of 0.45. Nevertheless, the company has seen a -1.50% plunge in its stock price over the last five trading sessions. Business Wire reported 2023-05-02 that REDWOOD CITY, Calif. & DUBLIN–(BUSINESS WIRE)–MariaDB plc (NYSE: MRDB) today announced that it will report financial results for its second quarter of fiscal year 2023 which ended March 31, 2023 on Monday, May 8, 2023 after market close. MariaDB plc will host a conference call and webcast at 1:30 p.m. Pacific Time (or 4:30 p.m. Eastern Time) on Monday, May 8, 2023 to discuss its financial results. The conference call can be accessed by dialing (888) 396-8049 from the United States and Canada.

MRDB Trading at -46.14% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought MRDB to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -97.00% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 12.34%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 9.77%, as shares sank -52.91% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -50.74% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, MRDB fell by -1.50%, in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $0.5919. In addition, MariaDB plc saw -89.14% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Stock Fundamentals for MRDB

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

-110.77 for the present operating margin

+67.65 for the gross margin

The net margin for MariaDB plc stands at -111.37.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 5.09, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.29. The receivables turnover for the company is 3.59 and the total asset turnover is 0.86. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 1.46.

Conclusion

In a nutshell, MariaDB plc (MRDB) has experienced a bad performance in recent times. The stock has received mixed “buy” and “hold” ratings from analysts. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.