National Fuel Gas Company (NFG) Shares Rise Despite Market Challenges

National Fuel Gas Company (NYSE: NFG)’s stock price has plunge by 2.88relation to previous closing price of 52.86. Nevertheless, the company has seen a 5.72% surge in its stock price over the last five trading sessions. Seeking Alpha reported 2023-09-01 that National Fuel Gas stock has experienced a 25% correction in the last 12 months due to the plunge in natural gas prices this year. National Fuel Gas has promising growth prospects ahead. It is also trading at only 9.1 times its expected earnings in fiscal 2024 and is offering a nearly 10-year high dividend yield of 3.7%.

Is It Worth Investing in National Fuel Gas Company (NYSE: NFG) Right Now?

National Fuel Gas Company (NYSE: NFG) has a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.94x that is above its average ratio. Additionally, the 36-month beta value for NFG is 0.68. There are mixed opinions on the stock, with 2 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 rating it as “overweight,” 3 rating it as “hold,” and 0 rating it as “sell.”

Top 5 EV Tech Stocks to Buy for 2023



The electric vehicle boom is accelerating – and fast. According a new report published by BloombergNEF, annual spending on passenger EVs hit $388 billion in 2022, up 53% from the year before. Like we said, the boom is accelerating – and the time to buy EV-related tech stocks is now. Get our free report, "Top 5 EV Tech Stocks to Buy for 2023".



Click Here to Download the FREE Report. Sponsored

The public float for NFG is 90.74M and currently, short sellers hold a 2.30% ratio of that float. The average trading volume of NFG on September 15, 2023 was 618.34K shares.

NFG’s Market Performance

NFG’s stock has seen a 5.72% increase for the week, with a 1.85% rise in the past month and a 6.59% gain in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 1.64%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 1.61% for National Fuel Gas Company The simple moving average for the past 20 days is 2.97% for NFG’s stock, with a -2.65% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

NFG Trading at 3.42% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought NFG to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -24.72% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 1.61%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 1.64%, as shares surge +1.68% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +5.76% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, NFG rose by +5.72%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -17.36% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $52.86. In addition, National Fuel Gas Company saw -14.09% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Stock Fundamentals for NFG

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+54.89 for the present operating margin

+58.19 for the gross margin

The net margin for National Fuel Gas Company stands at +18.45. The total capital return value is set at 35.37, while invested capital returns managed to touch 13.13. Equity return is now at value 21.50, with 7.00 for asset returns.

Based on National Fuel Gas Company (NFG), the company’s capital structure generated 135.38 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 57.52. Total debt to assets is 34.21, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 101.27. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 43.02.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 2.84, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.34. The receivables turnover for the company is 9.88 and the total asset turnover is 0.38. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 0.39.

Conclusion

In conclusion, National Fuel Gas Company (NFG) has seen mixed performance in recent times. Analysts have a mixed opinion on the stock, with some rating it as a “buy” and others rating it as a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.