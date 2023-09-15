Myriad Genetics Inc. (MYGN) Stock: Analyzing the Market Value

, and the 36-month beta value for MYGN is at 1.79. Analysts have varying views on the stock, with 1 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 1 rating it as “overweight,” 4 as “hold,” and 2 as “sell.”

The average price suggested by analysts for MYGN is $21.72, which is $5.18 above the current market price. The public float for MYGN is 80.07M, and currently, shorts hold a 5.57% of that float. The average trading volume for MYGN on September 15, 2023 was 485.20K shares.

Top 5 EV Tech Stocks to Buy for 2023



The electric vehicle boom is accelerating – and fast. According a new report published by BloombergNEF, annual spending on passenger EVs hit $388 billion in 2022, up 53% from the year before. Like we said, the boom is accelerating – and the time to buy EV-related tech stocks is now. Get our free report, "Top 5 EV Tech Stocks to Buy for 2023".



Click Here to Download the FREE Report. Sponsored

MYGN) stock’s latest price update

The stock of Myriad Genetics Inc. (NASDAQ: MYGN) has increased by 3.38 when compared to last closing price of 16.00.Despite this, the company has seen a gain of 0.36% in its stock price over the last five trading days. Zacks Investment Research reported 2023-09-12 that Investors are optimistic about Myriad Genetics (MYGN) on improvement in testing volume across all its businesses.

MYGN’s Market Performance

MYGN’s stock has risen by 0.36% in the past week, with a monthly drop of -6.45% and a quarterly drop of -27.55%. The volatility ratio for the week is 5.31% while the volatility levels for the last 30 days are 4.19% for Myriad Genetics Inc. The simple moving average for the last 20 days is -3.92% for MYGN’s stock, with a simple moving average of -18.40% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of MYGN

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for MYGN stocks, with JP Morgan repeating the rating for MYGN by listing it as a “Underweight.” The predicted price for MYGN in the upcoming period, according to JP Morgan is $18 based on the research report published on July 05, 2023 of the current year 2023.

MYGN Trading at -15.26% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought MYGN to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -31.68% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 4.19%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 5.31%, as shares sank -2.07% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -25.43% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, MYGN rose by +0.36%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -15.78% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $17.20. In addition, Myriad Genetics Inc. saw 13.99% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at MYGN starting from SPIEGELMAN DANIEL K, who sale 8,638 shares at the price of $23.01 back on Jun 02. After this action, SPIEGELMAN DANIEL K now owns 40,493 shares of Myriad Genetics Inc., valued at $198,760 using the latest closing price.

Lambert Nicole, the Chief Operating Officer of Myriad Genetics Inc., sale 6,433 shares at $23.48 during a trade that took place back on Mar 27, which means that Lambert Nicole is holding 240,506 shares at $151,047 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for MYGN

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

-17.44 for the present operating margin

+64.17 for the gross margin

The net margin for Myriad Genetics Inc. stands at -16.51. The total capital return value is set at -11.32, while invested capital returns managed to touch -10.85. Equity return is now at value -29.40, with -20.80 for asset returns.

Based on Myriad Genetics Inc. (MYGN), the company’s capital structure generated 16.37 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 14.07. Total debt to assets is 11.01, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 14.78. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 12.70.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 1.91, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.12. The receivables turnover for the company is 7.03 and the total asset turnover is 0.50. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 2.00.

Conclusion

In conclusion, Myriad Genetics Inc. (MYGN) has had a mixed performance lately. Opinion on the stock among analysts is mixed, with some giving it a “buy” rating and others a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.