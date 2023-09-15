Mr. Cooper Group Inc. (COOP) Stock: Evaluating the Market Performance

The price-to-earnings ratio for Mr. Cooper Group Inc. (NASDAQ: COOP) is 13.05x, which is above its average ratio. Moreover, the 36-month beta value for COOP is 1.58. Analysts have varying opinions on the stock, with 4 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 as “overweight,” 3 as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price recommended by analysts for Mr. Cooper Group Inc. (COOP) is $65.00, which is $10.74 above the current market price. The public float for COOP is 64.59M and currently, short sellers hold a 2.01% of that float. On September 15, 2023, COOP’s average trading volume was 605.55K shares.

COOP) stock’s latest price update

The stock price of Mr. Cooper Group Inc. (NASDAQ: COOP) has jumped by 1.55 compared to previous close of 53.43. Despite this, the company has seen a gain of 0.93% in its stock price over the last five trading days. Zacks Investment Research reported 2023-09-01 that Play value investing using the earnings yield metric with stocks like CVGI, URBN, COOP, BOOM and GCT.

COOP’s Market Performance

Mr. Cooper Group Inc. (COOP) has seen a 0.93% rise in stock performance for the week, with a -4.86% decline in the past month and a 11.58% surge in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 1.46%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 1.94% for COOP. The simple moving average for the last 20 days is -2.27% for COOP’s stock, with a simple moving average of 15.03% for the last 200 days.

COOP Trading at -2.00% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought COOP to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -10.58% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 1.94%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 1.46%, as shares sank -3.67% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +9.93% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, COOP rose by +0.93%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +20.52% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $55.42. In addition, Mr. Cooper Group Inc. saw 35.21% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at COOP starting from Bray Jesse K, who sale 21,000 shares at the price of $55.77 back on Aug 28. After this action, Bray Jesse K now owns 516,051 shares of Mr. Cooper Group Inc., valued at $1,171,170 using the latest closing price.

Rawls Michael R, the EVP & CEO-Xome of Mr. Cooper Group Inc., sale 33,000 shares at $59.17 during a trade that took place back on Aug 02, which means that Rawls Michael R is holding 82,263 shares at $1,952,610 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for COOP

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+48.68 for the present operating margin

The net margin for Mr. Cooper Group Inc. stands at +37.04. The total capital return value is set at 10.10, while invested capital returns managed to touch 10.91. Equity return is now at value 7.20, with 2.30 for asset returns.

Based on Mr. Cooper Group Inc. (COOP), the company’s capital structure generated 182.97 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 64.66. Total debt to assets is 58.10, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 106.24. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 37.54.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 6.19, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.77. The receivables turnover for the company is 2.22 and the total asset turnover is 0.18.

Conclusion

To wrap up, the performance of Mr. Cooper Group Inc. (COOP) has been better in recent times. The stock has received a bullish of “buy” and “hold” ratings from analysts. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.